Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long feuded with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In many ways, Bautista has transferred all the heat from his feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump onto DeSantis, who is a powerful Superstar in the heel Republican faction and a likely running mate for Trump if he runs in 2024, and otherwise a potential frontrunner candidate himself. Bautista, who lives in Florida, has often criticized the Governor for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and that criticism from The Animal continued this week.

Bautista responded to comments by DeSantis complaining that Bautista's former tag team partner, President Joe Biden, is singling out Florida just because they by far have the largest COVID-19 outbreak spurred by DeSantis's own policies. Bautista said of the Governor:

Typical. Nothing in the way of resolving the issue. Just finger pointing as usual. Blame! Deflect! Blame! Deflect! No accountability. This hack is not a leader. #DeathSantis has got to go. https://t.co/r9e2eGy6IL — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

He also threw his support once more behind rival Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, tweeting:

Thank you to everyone in Florida who's in it together. We can get through this. Be smart. Be safe. Be courteous. Be responsible. Be respectful. Protect yourself and others. This is training camp!! Sacrifice now, win later. It's s fight to save lives. Be winners! #TeamWork https://t.co/r7TyvPmI0W — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista encouraged supporters to cut through political differences and support Fried's efforts to save lives in the Sunshine State.

Just a friendly reminder that while @GovRonDeSantis is everywhere but FL with his head up his own ass raising campaign funds and politicizing American lives, @NikkiFried is in Florida fighting to save lives. Put all bullshit aside and recognize the difference. #SomethingNew — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet

At press time, DeSantis has not responded to Bautista's accusations. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (Dave Bautista's Twitter feed itself being the number one source on a technicality).