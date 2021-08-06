Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"
Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista has long feuded with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In many ways, Bautista has transferred all the heat from his feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump onto DeSantis, who is a powerful Superstar in the heel Republican faction and a likely running mate for Trump if he runs in 2024, and otherwise a potential frontrunner candidate himself. Bautista, who lives in Florida, has often criticized the Governor for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and that criticism from The Animal continued this week.
Bautista responded to comments by DeSantis complaining that Bautista's former tag team partner, President Joe Biden, is singling out Florida just because they by far have the largest COVID-19 outbreak spurred by DeSantis's own policies. Bautista said of the Governor:
He also threw his support once more behind rival Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, tweeting:
Bautista encouraged supporters to cut through political differences and support Fried's efforts to save lives in the Sunshine State.
At press time, DeSantis has not responded to Bautista's accusations. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool, your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (Dave Bautista's Twitter feed itself being the number one source on a technicality).