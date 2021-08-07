Saturday Night Live: Cecily Strong Discusses Possibility of SNL Return

The past few years for Saturday Night Live have been intriguing, to say the least, given the events of the pandemic affecting the careers of its cast. While a popular cast member like Cecily Strong is well within reason ripe for the picking to move on to bigger and better opportunities, mainstays like her, Kate McKinnon, and Kenan Thompson have opted to remain in the cast throughout the latest couple of seasons. While promoting her latest book, This Will All Be Over Soon and her AppleTV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, the actress spoke with Vulture about her possible return for season 47 on the long-running NBC weekly variety series.

On Cecily Strong's Possible 11th Season on Saturday Night Live

"I always wanted to be a character actor," Strong said. "I came up in theater. SNL is a good marriage of the two, but it certainly was a different experience for me, even being number one on a call sheet, or going, 'Wait, you want me to look attractive every time I'm on camera? I'm supposed to look pretty today, how bizarre.'" Among her popular characters are Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. "It's very insane, and it's not even like I'm hiding anything when I say I fully have not figured it out yet," she explained. "So again, I would love to go back [to SNL]; I would also love to have that be my end. I don't have an answer yet. But I'm feeling good either way, which is, you know, celebrate that when you can."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Weekend Update: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Science – SNL (https://youtu.be/L4VGtQBXjY8)

For more on her book This Will Be All Over Soon, her series Schmigadoon! starring opposite Keegan-Michael Key, her work with SNL-costar Bowen Yang, how the COVID pandemic affected her work, following the Olympics, you can go to Vulture.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Weekend Update: Jeanine Pirro on the Mexico–United States Border – SNL (https://youtu.be/TEbtOSXmY0c)

