Mystery Science Theater 3000 Summer Film Series Kicks Off This Friday

Summer wouldn't be as great without some cheesy films and hilarious commentary to go with it. The Mystery Science Theater 3000 knows this feeling, recently coming out with an announcement of "The Mindless Summer Film Series 2021" for their fans. It'll be a live streaming set of events with the cast and the crew of the series, going all the way through the third of September.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans will get the opportunity to view it on either the series' YouTube channel or Twitch channel every Friday night starting at 8 PM EST. Get ready for a B-movie spectacle to help finish off the summer, the summer series for The Mystery Science Theater 3000 starts this Friday with "The Horror of Pary Beach". Now here's a look at the full schedule:

Originally airing for 11 seasons from 1988 to 1999, Mystery Science Theater 3000 finds Joel Robinson (show creator Joel Hodgson) shot into space and forced to watch bad movies while mad scientist Dr. Clayton Forrester (Trace Beaulieau) and his crony Frank (Frank Conniff) monitor his mind. Joel builds a cast of lovable robot sidekicks to help keep his sanity: Crow, Tom Servo, Gypsy, and Cambot. It's only through their wisecracks, quips, and friendships that they make it through a barrage of increasingly horrible cinema (while the audience benefits from a mountain of hilarity). Later hosted by Mike Nelson and featuring a stellar cast of "Mads" & supporting characters, plus countless classic sketch segments highlighted by original songs, clever inventions, movie spoofs, and more, MST3K skewered its way into the hearts and minds of fans around the world who appreciate those who hold a black belt in snarking cheesy movies. In 2015, "MSTies" united behind a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to revive the show for a brand new, 14-episode season that was hosted by Jonah Ray on Netflix in 2017.

