BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 Sept 21: Orville, Batwoman, AEW, Big Sky & More

I'm gonna fight 'em all. A seven-nation army couldn't hold me back. They're gonna rip it off. Taking their time right behind my back. And I'm talking to myself at night. Because I can't forget. Back and forth through my mind. Behind a cigarette. And the message coming from my eyes. Says… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The White Stripes and "Seven Nation Army" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up of news and opinions includes Hulu's The Orville scoring Season 3, The CW's Batwoman out for justice, AEW/WWE ratings, FX's What We Do in the Shadows digs Atlantic City, STARZ's Heels offers three-for-free, ABC's Big Sky previews new mysteries, Amazon's Carnival Row wraps Season 2 production, and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia welcomes Mythic Quest co-creator Megan Ganz to the Season 15 director's chair. We follow that up with our review of this week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl & TNT's AEW Dynamite.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, September 17, 2021:

The Walking Dead: AMC Releases Season 11 E05 "Out of the Ashes" Promo

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Video Signals Start of Season 3 Scoring

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Will Happen in Saudi Arabia

AEW Dynamite Disrespectfully Beats WWE Raw in Ratings Again; Unfair!

A League of Their Own Releases Character Details; 5 More Join Cast

Batwoman Season 3 Key Art Poster Finds Ryan Wilder Out for Justice

What We Do in the Shadows S03E04 Preview: Laszlo & Nadja's Ode to AC

Dark Side S03 Preview: Mr. Perfect, Brock & Shaving Cream Raise "Hell"

Heels Season 1 E06 "House Show" Preview; Stream First 3 Eps for Free

Big Sky Season 2 Official Trailer Offers Up Some Killer Views

Andrew Yang Urges WWE Independent Contractors to Contact Attorney

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 3 Official Teaser | Returns October 1 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdQBNNMxLMA)

Eli Roth's History Of Horror Shares Season 3 Line-Up, Teaser & Key Art

Carnival Row Wraps Season 2 Prod; Orlando Bloom Shaves Philo Away

Jeopardy! Puts Band-Aid on 2021: Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik Hosting

The Masked Singer Season 6 Images Released; Masks, Clues Updated

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 30 Recap: It's The Strong Women For Us

Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween: Monster Munchies This October!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets "Mythic" Season 15 Director

Doctor Who Missing Story "Galaxy Four" Gets Animated This November

Devil In Ohio: Emily Deschanel Starring in Netflix Horror Series

Trial in the Outback: Chamberlain True Crime Docuseries Sundance Set

Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Shudder

Now here's a look at the BCTV Daily Dispatch's review(s):

DC's Stargirl Season 2 E06 Review: Out With New Evil, In With Old Evil

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite 9/15/2021

