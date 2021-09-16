Devil In Ohio: Emily Deschanel Starring in Netflix Horror Series

Emily Deschanel will star in a new Netflix horror limited series titled Devil in Ohio. This will be based on the novel of the same name, written by Daria Polatin, who will also be the showrunner and executive producer for the show. Also starring with Deschanel as Suzanne will be Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani. production has started this week in Vancouver on the series, with a probable release date in 2022.

Devil in Ohio Proves That All The Best Horror Stories Take Place In The Buckeye State

When fifteen-year-old Jules Mathis comes home from school to find a strange girl sitting in her kitchen, her psychiatrist mother reveals that Mae is one of her patients at the hospital and will be staying with their family for a few days. But soon Mae is wearing Jules's clothes, sleeping in her bedroom, edging her out of her position on the school paper, and flirting with Jules's crush. And Mae has no intention of leaving. Then things get weird. Jules walks in on a half-dressed Mae, startled to see: a pentagram carved into Mae's back. Jules pieces together the clues and discovers that Mae is a survivor of the strange cult that's embedded in a nearby town. And the cult will stop at nothing to get Mae back. Based on a true story…

This sounds really interesting, almost like a hybrid of Cruel Summer and a demonic possession story. Depending on the tone, this could be a sleeper horror show to keep an eye on for next year. That cast is impressive, and for the most part, I respect when Netflix and other streamers let the original creator take the reigns of the adaptation. Look for more info as Devil in Ohio continues production.