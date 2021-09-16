Doctor Who Missing Story "Galaxy Four" Gets Animated This November

"Galaxy 4,' the mostly-missing Doctor Who serial from the 1960s starring William Hartnell as the First Doctor, has been given the animation treatment. Galaxy 4 is the mostly-missing first serial of the third season of Doctor Who, which originally aired in four weekly episodes from 11th September to 2nd October 1965.

Audio-only recordings of all four episodes have survived from this classic story, and have been used to create a brand new, fully animated story, filling the gaps alongside the original surviving Episode 3 and over five minutes of original footage from the otherwise-lost Episode 4.

The Doctor and his travel companions, Vicki and Steven land the TARDIS on a planet which is on the verge of total annihilation, as it drifts too close to the three suns it orbits. Trapped on the planet with them are the Drahvins, a race of warrior women, and the Reptillian Rills.

The Drahvins want to steal the Rills spaceship to escape the planet's death throes and enlist the Doctor's help, which he is forced to give when Maaga, the cunning Drahvin leader, keeps Vicki and Steven as hostages. Even though the Doctor is determined to broker a peace deal between the two sides, Maaga doesn't trust him, or the Rills…

Gary Russell, Executive Producer from Big Finish Creative of the 2021 Production said, "After a gap of many years, it is very exciting to bring the era of the First Doctor back into the animation world. Galaxy 4 is one of the most traditional adventures of 1960s Doctor Who and it's been a real honour to work on this alternative version which hopefully reflects those technicolour thrills that sci-fi moves of the '60s had but which Doctor Who's monochrome TV limitations couldn't yet achieve."

This 2-disc release gives fans the opportunity to enjoy the four new animated episodes of Galaxy Four in either colour or black and white. The release will also include:

Remastered surviving original of Episode 3

Remastered surviving clip from Episode 1

Telesnap reconstructions of Episodes 1, 2, and 4.

Audio commentaries

A Making Of documentary

A Finding Galaxy 4 documentary

Photo gallery

Production subtitles

It will be released on 15th November 2021 on DVD, Blu-ray and as an exclusive Steelbook this year, filling another gap in missing Doctor Who episodes. Doctor Who: Galaxy Four will be available on DVD, Blu-Ray and as a Limited Edition Steelbook from Amazon, HMV, Zavvi, and Rarewaves in the UK, from Amazon in the US, and from JB and Sanity in Australia.