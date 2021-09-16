AEW Dynamite Disrespectfully Beats WWE Raw in Ratings Again; Unfair!

WHHHHYYYYYYY???? WHHHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY? Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

Ratings Wars: The Internet's Only Unbiased Wrestling Ratings Report

By now, you've figured out the tragic news The Chadster has to report today. AEW Dynamite has once again beaten WWE Raw in the 18-49 demo, for the second week in a row. It is, without a doubt, the worst thing that has ever happened to The Chadster in The Chadster's entire life. And there's one man to blame: Tony Khan.

AEW Dynamite's ratings are in, and this week's show drew 1.175 million viewers and scored a .44 in the 18-49 demographic, making Dynamite the highest-rated show on Cable for the night, according to Showbuzz Daily. WWE Raw only scored a .43 this week, thanks to competing with Monday Night Football. That means AEW Dynamite beat Raw twice in a row. It means that AEW Dynamite is better than Raw. It means that everything The Chadster has ever known or believed is wrong. It means The Chadster's life has no meaning, that The Chadster has been living a lie. WHY, TONY KHAN, WHY? WHY HAVE YOU DONE THIS TO THE CHADSTER?! WHAT DID THE CHADSTER EVER DO TO YOU BESIDES COMPLAIN ENDLESSLY ABOUT YOUR WRESTLING SHOW ON BLEEDING COOL?! WHYYYYYYYYYYYYY????

No. The Chadster isn't going to let Tony Khan win. Tony Khan may be in collusion with the NFL to ruin The Chadster's life, but that's because he knows that The Chadster is out here speaking truth to power about AEW and how it's so disrespectful and unfair to WWE and Vince McMahon, who built the pro wrestling business from the ground up. But The Chadster will not abandon Mr. McMahon in his time of need like so many of WWE's fair-weather fans. The Chadster will overcome the sexual impotence that Tony Khan caused The Chadster to have and will one day again have sexual intercourse with The Chadster's wife. The Chadster is calling it now: WWE Raw will make a comeback and win the ratings next week. *sobs*

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

Impact Wrestling: 111,000 viewers with a .03 in 18-49

viewers with a .03 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,383,000 viewers with a . 65 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 670,000 viewers with a .27 in 18-49

viewers with a .27 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 1,670,000 viewers with a . 43 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 WWE NXT: 770 ,000 viewers with a . 21 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,175,000 viewers with a . 44 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.