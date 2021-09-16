Dark Side S03 Preview: Mr. Perfect, Brock & Shaving Cream Raise "Hell"

With only hours to go until Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring returns to Vice TV for the second half of its third season (with narrator & pro-wrestling icon Chris Jericho), viewers are getting a preview of tonight's spotlight, "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party aboard a private 757 charter plane that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars. In the following clip, Tommy Dreamer, Rob Van Dam, Jim Ross, and more explain how a shaving cream prank pulled by "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig on Brock Lesnar led to a "play fight" (depending on who you speak to) that got a little too close to the plane's emergency exit.

But why take our word for it when you can check out the clip for yourselves below:

During Mr. Perfect & Brock Lesnar's terrifying brawl at 30,000 ft: "Things started to break… the middle of the seat came completely off." Season 3 returns tonight with "The Plane Ride from Hell," tonight at 9pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/u0LDDIPRCl — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) September 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the teaser for "The Plane Ride From Hell" released earlier this week:

Here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B, set to premiere September 16; followed by the Season 3b preview special Dark Side Confidential:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3B Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfsJGlvsOjU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Confidential: Season 3 Sneak Peak w/ Chris Jericho | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0qmz3GmUz8)

This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.