BCTV Daily Dispatch 18 July 2021: Loki Looks & The Wheel of Time Turns

Have you ever met a girl that you tried to date but a year to make love she wanted you to wait? Let me tell ya a story of my situation. I was talkin' to this girl from the U.S. Nation. The way that I met her was on tour at a concert. She had long hair and a short miniskirt. I just got onstage drippin', pourin' with sweat. I was walkin' through the crowd and guess who I met… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to the family of late rapper Biz Markie (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Sunday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with Loki still sitting mightily at the top of the mountain. This round of newbies includes Rick and Morty writer Rob Schrab hitting our heartstrings again, The Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt talks prequel film, Amazon's The Wheel of Time confirms 2021 debut and a trailer by the end of the summer, Sonequa Martin-Green updates Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, and "Hell froze over" on the set of Hulu's The Orville Season 3. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Sunday, July 18, 2021:

10. Rick and Morty: Rob Schrab Shares Heartbreaking Morty/Beth Reminder

9. The Sopranos Star Steven Van Zandt Consulted on "Saints" Prequel Film

8. The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy Leads to Epic TWD End

7. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?

6. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere

5. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update

4. Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update

3. The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Starting Season 2; Trailer Update

2. The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?

1. Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- AMC's The Walking Dead settles an old lawsuit & gets nostalgic while their Ultra City Smiths is like nothing on television right now, Dave Bautista takes on Tucker Carlson, and Animal Kingdom needs an alpha:

Ultra City Smiths Definitely Not Like Anything Else on TV [Trailer]

Dave Bautista on Tucker Carlson: "**** That Lying Human Squeaky Toy"

The Walking Dead: $200M Settlement in AMC/CAA/Frank Darabont Lawsuit

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Promo: Which Cody Will End Up The Alpha?

The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Biz Markie – Just A Friend (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aofoBrFNdg)