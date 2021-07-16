The Sopranos Star Steven Van Zandt Consulted on "Saints" Prequel Film

At the end of June, fans of The Sopranos were treated to the first official trailer for the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, highlighting the backstory on how young Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) became the man we would get to know in HBO's award-winning series. One good sign for fans is that series creator David Chase is co-writer on the script, and we think you can figure out the connection regarding who's been tapped to play young Tony. But the connections didn't stop there, with Steven Van Zandt aka Silvio Dante (who isn't appearing in the film, sorry- that goes to John Magaro as young Silvio) revealing during an interview with SiriusXM that Chase hit him up for his thoughts on the project.

"I saw several of the early cuts. He's [Chase] been tinkering now with it for a couple of years. So it may be a whole different movie by the time I see it again," Van Zandt revealed. "He wanted me and [wife and fellow 'Sopranos' actress] Maureen to see it and give him some input. Silvio is in it, just 30 years earlier." Directed by Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Thor: The Dark World) from a screenplay by Chase & Lawrence Konner, The Many Saints of Newark hits theaters on October 1 (and available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release)- now here's a look at the clip from the SiriusXM interview where Van Zandt discusses the prequel film:

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience, American Hustle), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express), Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street), Corey Stoll (First Man, Ant-Man), Michael Gandolfini (TV's The Deuce), Billy Magnussen (Game Night, The Big Short), Michela De Rossi (Boys Cry, TV's The Rats), John Magaro (The Finest Hours, Not Fade Away), with Emmy winner Ray Liotta (TV's Shades of Blue, Goodfellas) and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, The Conjuring films).

Chase, Konner, and Nicole Lambert are producing the film, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich, and Richard Brener serving as executive producers. Taylor's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Kramer Morgenthau (Creed II, Thor: The Dark World), production designer Bob Shaw (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos), Oscar-nominated editor Christopher Tellefsen (Moneyball, A Quiet Place), and costume designer Amy Westcott (The Wrestler, Black Swan).

