Here's a look at our Monday newbies: Dave Bautista takes on Mo Brooks, a double dose of The Umbrella Academy, The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins answers five questions, Rick and Morty offer a season finale preview & a Scary Terry meat puppet, what helped influence CM Punk to join AEW, and The Orville and the Star Trek: The Next Generation universes come together. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Monday, August 23, 2021:

10. Dave Bautista Trashes Mo Brooks for Empathizing with Terrorists

9. Is Mr. Mime Really Ash's Mom's Boyfriend in the Pokémon Anime?

8. Locke & Key: Darby Stanchfield Confirms Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming

7. Doctor Who Series 13 Overview Has The Doctor "Questioning Everything"

6. The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Shares Short & Sweet Season 3 Update

5. The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Talks Bearded Mat, Forsaken & More

4. Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Preview & DIY Scary Terry Meat Puppet

3. AEW's Handling of Brodie Lee's Death Influenced CM Punk's Return

2. The Umbrella Academy: Castañeda's John Cena Joke Went Over Our Heads

1. The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- CM Punk talks AEW roster, CNN needs to do better, a cynic talks Ted Lasso, The Gifted gets a timeline explanation, and Stephen Amell reflects on the final seasons of Arrow:

CM Punk Puts Over the AEW Roster, Says Who He Wants to Work With

Breaking News, CNN: You're a News Channel, Not Live Nation (Editorial)

Ted Lasso is Wonderfully Terrible & Terribly Wonderful: A Cynic's Take

The Gifted: Matt Nix Discusses That Weird Timeline The Show Existed In

Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

