CM Punk Puts Over the AEW Roster, Says Who He Wants to Work With

CM Punk made his AEW Debut on Friday at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, creating an all-time great emotional moment for fans. You can read a full transcript of Punk's return promo here. After the show, Punk answered questions from the media, and he discussed how to put over new talent and who he's looking forward to working with on the AEW roster, including people who have not yet debuted in the company.

"I haven't been in the ring in seven years," said Punk of his return promo. "The first thing I did was mention Britt Baker. I think this needs to be paid attention to. This is how you get talent over. This is how you help people. I think Britt's great. I think everybody here is great. If I could have namedropped everybody, I would have. But that popped into my head."

Speaking of his first feud with Darby Allin, Punk said, "The Darby thing came about, [Tony Khan's] idea, you're just kicking around ideas. I made a list, I think I did a Twitter Q&A a year, year and a half ago. And it was just like, hey, Punk, who do you see that you think you'd like to work with? And it was all young guys that I saw potential in. Darby was one of them. So I think that's kind of the nucleus of the idea. And he's already grown leaps and bounds since that tweet. So it kind of made sense. And I think, if I was a kid, and I saw Darby out, he'd be my favorite wrestler because I wasn't a jock. I was a skateboard kid. And he does things, like, I'm obsessed with this dive. I don't want to take it. It looks painful. But it just looks like it fits. I can't explain sometimes where you just get a feeling about situations or people, and a lot of it just makes sense."

"I get excited about the prospect of me working with Pillman. Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley — never worked with a Jon Moxley before," Punk continued. "Literally, it's everybody. I've never done anything with Young Bucks. I've never stepped in the ring with Kenny Omega. I think there's so many dream matches, I think is what people will call them, but just dream situations. And who knows who else is coming? I don't know. I don't know. I mean, you [Tony Khan] probably know you're the boss and all that, but there's just different combinations that I think people can get excited about."

"And it just feels live," he said. "I'm jazzed to be here. I'm excited to be here. I said it out there in the promo. I'm here for the fans. I'm here for me. I'm not a liar. I'm not gonna lie. You tell me this can be fun again, and I can go out there and have the time of my life? Yeah, that's the juice for me, and I think it's limitless possibilities. I really do believe that. It feels like an environment where anything can happen. Love live TV. Let's have fun."

