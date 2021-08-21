Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Preview & DIY Scary Terry Meat Puppet

So what do you get when you combine a Toy Story "Woody" action figure, some ground beef, a plastic straw, something you can use for eyes, and a can of Coke? No, it's not something that would get you red-flagged by the Feds if you looked it up online. What you do have are the ingredients to make your own version of Scary Terry (first introduced in S01E02 "Lawnmower Dog"), as you're about to see below. Why would you need a Scary Terry made of meat? Why wouldn't you need a Scary Terry made of meat? Especially with a little more than two weeks to go until the fifth season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty wraps. Speaking of which, after the "how-to" instructional video, we also have a look at the extended trailer for the season-ender.

So here's a look at how you can up together your own Scary Terry meat puppet (???), and if it starts talking to you and starts calling you "bitch"? Well, we're not sure what to tell you because it's just a bunch of meat, plastic, and cola soooo… {awkwardly whistles & looks around with hands in pockets} enjoy!

As promised, here's a look at the extended trailer for the September 5th one-hour season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. In the following clip, the season-long tension between the dimension-hopping duo appears to have reached a boiling point. Morty dares Rick to replace him, with Rick apparently more than willing to oblige. But what would Rick really be like without Morty, and could the universe survive it? Here's a look at "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: [adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Extended Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEPQD4I_HYw)

Earlier this month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)

