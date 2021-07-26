BCTV Daily Dispatch 26 July 2021: Doctor Who Trifecta; Community Rules

Welcome to your Monday edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch, our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- and while Community still impresses, it's Doctor Who who takes three of our spots (nearly going four-for-four). Today's newbies include some Doctor Who Series 13 news, Matt Ryan's Constantine ending his DC's Legends of Tomorrow run, David S. Goyer talks Foundation, and Ratched star Sarah Paulson shoots down a Season 2 rumor and wins someone a bottle of tequila. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Monday, July 26, 2021:

10. Star Trek: Picard Nearly Had A Second Voyager Alumni Joining Series

9. Doctor Who Series 13 Arrives Later This Year; Check Out the Teaser

8. Legends of Tomorrow: Matt Ryan Ends Constantine Run with S06 & More

7. The Sinner Season 4 Teaser: Harry Ambrose is Haunted by a New Mystery

6. Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain

5. Foundation: David S. Goyer Discusses Approach to Asimov's Sci-Fi Epic

4. Walker Season 1 E17 "Dig" a Supernatural Reunion for Jared Padalecki

3. Community Star Joel McHale Says Reunion Possible "Now More Than Ever"

2. Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor

1. Community: Joel McHale Talks Working with Chevy Chase; Chase Leaving

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- a double-dose of new Doctor Who coverage, Showtime's Dexter revival gets an official name & teaser, Archer gets the band back together for a 12th go-around, and Big Sky Season 2 casting news answers a season finale cliffhanger:

Dexter: New Blood Releases Teaser; Shocking & Stunning Finale Teased

Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster

Doctor Who Series 13 Will Be All One Story; Jacob Anderson Joins Cast

Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler

Five Thoughts About The Doctor Who Series 13 Trailer

