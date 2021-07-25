Doctor Who Series 13 Arrives Later This Year; Check Out the Teaser

Earlier this month, Doctor Who fans learned that they would be learning a lot more about the future of the BBC show later in July. That's when cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall would be taking part in a virtual panel as part of the Comic-Con@Home virtual event to drop more intel on Series 13- even teasing that "a very special surprise guest" would be joining them and moderator Melanie McFarland for the panel. At the time, we had some thoughts on who it could be. We crossed John Barrowman aka Captain Jack off the list for obvious reasons that we've reported on in the past. Maybe a return by Jo Martin's Doctor? We're also thinking of Alex Kingston's River Song and Sacha Dhawan's Master. Would Chibnall use this moment to introduce the next Doctor? On Sunday, fans got their answer on that and much more…

First up, viewers can expect Series 13 to arrive later this year- and we have a teaser to prove it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Series 13 Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNb51OwYO6M)

Chibnall and the Doctor Who crew have been rolling on with Series 13 production, revealing earlier this year, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

