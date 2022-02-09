Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return

The dark times are nearly over. Mike Judge, the creator of King of the Hill and Beavis and Butt-Head, has announced the return of his iconic slacker duo. New cartoons featuring the pair are set to debut this year, with Judge teasing fans in January by showing off a drawing of the characters as adults. Unflattering, to say the least, in the most hilarious way. We are currently seeing many classic series return with sequel series or movies, which can definitely be overwhelming, but I personally find Beavis and Butt-Head to be sorely missed. I welcome it back with open arms. You can honor the original cartoon with a new set of production cels and animation drawing up at Heritage Auctions, where there seems to be no limit to exclusive memorabilia right now. Check out this incredible lot.

Beavis and Butt-Head Production Cels and Animation Drawing Group of 3 (MTV, c. 1990s).

"Say one more bad thing about Metallica and I'll kick your ass!" says heavy-metal music fan Beavis to his wisecracking buddy Butt-Head. Yow! The Butt-Head cel noted in the lower right as BH4, has an approximate figure size of 6", and includes the original matching animation drawing. The angry, shaking Beavis has a figure size of 11" from his head to the bottom of his beloved blue Metallica t-shirt, and is noted as BU2DC in the lower right. Condition overall is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Beavis and Butt-Head are on their way back, delivering to a new generation of Americans an epic of slacker glory. To celebrate the occasion, why not head over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this production cel set and animation drawing group. Best of luck!