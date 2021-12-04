Beebo Saves Christmas: Animated Acid Trip Worth Some Stocking Space

This week saw the holiday season special premiere of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans' favorite adorably furry & fuzzy god's animated special Beebo Saves Christmas. And to be quite honest? We know we liked it but we're not sure why, and I think that makes us love it more. It felt a little too family-friendly to be an adult-animated special but also had this "cool weirdness" about it to feel too family-friendly. The music was fantastic, yet I was expecting anyone at any time to whip out a chainsaw and the red to start flying. I'm thinking that might be the combination of knowing Beebo's "Legends" backstory and too much exposure to shows like MTV2's Wonder Showzen and Mondo Media/G4/YouTube's Happy Tree Friends. And yet in a sea of same old, same old, and certain cable channels putting out 30 movies telling one of the two same stories every year, Beebo Saves Christmas is like that twisted ornament on the tree that sticks out for all the right reasons and you can't take your eyes off of. In that way, it does remind me a bit of the (in)famous "Star Wars Holiday Special"- which introduced us to Boba Fett and the artistic impact drugs can have isn't always a good one. Obviously, there's no Boba Fett here and I don't know anyone on the creative side enough to know about any of the personal habits, so we're talking "uniqueness" factor here.

In the first clip, Beebo sings a song in honor of Santa. And speaking of the jolly gift-giver, the second clip finds Santa explaining to both Beebo and Sprinkles what the meaning of Christmas truly is:

And in the following interviews, the team behind the animated special discuss what went into expanding the "Beeboverse" and how they went about approaching the music:

When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator.

The CW's Beebo Saves Christmas is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala & Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, and Keto Shimizu.

And with DC's Legends of Tomorrow set to return on January 12th, here's a look at what we know lies ahead for them when they do: "Paranoid Android" (David Geddes / Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn), "Lowest Common Demoninator" (Eric Dean Seaton / James Eagan & Emily Cheever, "The Fixed Point" (Maisie Richardson-Sellers / Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh), "Rage Against The Machines" (Jes Macallan / Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle), and "Too Legit to Quit" (Sudz Sutherland / Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot).