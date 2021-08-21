Behind The Attraction: Disney+ Docuseries Previews August 25th Return

Disney+ will drop the second half of the first season of Behind The Attraction on August 25th. The series, taking a look at the history of popular Disney Parks rides and structures, will have five more episodes taking a look at The Castles from each park, the Disneyland Hotel, It's A Small World, the Monorail, and the Hall of Presidents. Executive Produced by Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise") and Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, all ten episodes of the series are directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) and narrated by Paget Brewster. Watch a clip from The Castles episode below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Official Clip – The Castles | Behind the Attraction | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uL-pbIb6A6E)

Behind The Attraction has Not Disappointed

"The Castles" – Castles are at the heart of Disney Parks around the world. The original at Disneyland® Resort in California quickly became a symbol of The Walt Disney Company on par with Mickey Mouse. Hear the unique story behind each one and learn how Imagineers designed and built them.

"Disneyland Hotel" – Disneyland® Resort with no hotel — what?! It almost happened. Check in to see how Walt got it built.

"it's a small world" – It all began at the 1964-1965 New York World's Fair! If a chance encounter between an Academy Award®-winning actress and Walt Disney hadn't taken place, this beloved attraction might never have been created.

"Trains, Trams, and Monorails" – All aboard! Everything moves at Disney Parks, especially the guests — by land, water, and air! Walt loved locomotion of all kinds — trains, trams, monorails, and boats. They're all fun, but Walt also believed the monorail could help cities end traffic.

"Hall of Presidents" – This unprecedented presidential attraction in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom brings our commanders in chief to life. Walt created the world's first human Audio-Animatronics® figure based on his childhood hero, Abraham Lincoln.

These last five episodes of Behind The Attraction will all drop on August 25th on Disney+.

