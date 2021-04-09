Belair Defeats McIntyre at Peacock Meat-Up Before WrestleMania

When Bianca Belair says she's the EST of WWE, it's not just a silly catchphrase. Belair, who will challenge Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania this weekend, faced off Wednesday night in an exhibition against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. But it wasn't the squared circle where these two titans pitted their skills against each other at the WWE and Peacock Meat-Up this week. It was just a square, wooden board. A square wooden board filled with cheese.

Peacock, the new streaming home of WWE content in the United States and the place to watch WrestleMania this weekend on April 10th and 11th, put together the Peacock and WWE "Meat-Up," a cheese board making contest between two of WWE's biggest stars. VIP members of the wrestling and entertainment press were invited to attend, including, of course, yours truly. Since it's been over a year since we were able to leave the damn house, my wife and I shamelessly attended the event like a virtual date. Hey, you gotta cheese… I mean, seize the moment.

Peacock had fancy cheese board making kits shipped to all attendees from Murray's Cheese, featuring an assortment of meat, cheese, olives, and spicy mustard. A cheese expert from Murray's walked everyone through the process of slicing and arranging the treats and reassuring everyone that the stinkiness of some of the cheeses would be only somewhat reflected in their taste. The end goal was to see who could make the better board: McIntyre or Belair. When the dust settled, Belair was declared the winner.

As interesting as the cheese and meat, of course, was the banter between the two WWE stars, as well as an appearance by one of McIntyre's cats, a feline cheese aficionado. And of course, the question remains: can plying members of the wrestling media earn Peacock favor? Can we really be so easily swayed with a pack of prosciutto and some stinky cheese? Before you judge us too harshly, take a look at this bounty:

Your move, Tony Khan. What have you done for me lately?

If you haven't signed up for Peacock yet since the WWE Network shut down, they're running a promotion where you can get four months for just $9.99, the cost of one month of the old WWE Network and half off the normal cost of Peacock Premium. WrestleMania will air on Peacock on Saturday and Sunday, April 10th and 11th.