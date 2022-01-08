Bella Twins, Mickie James, More Legends to Enter WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has announced nineteen competitors for the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble later this month, and amongst the list are several WWE legends, including one who is currently the Impact Knockouts Champion and one whose career was supposed to be over. Impact champ Mickie James, whose belongings were sent to her in a garbage bag the last time she was unceremoniously fired by WWE, has apparently mended fences because she'll enter the Rumble match. Also returning is Nikki Bella, whose neck problems had supposedly put an end to her career, and her twin sister, Brie Bella, as well. Other legends entering the Rumble include Lita, Kelly Kelly, and Michelle McCool.

WWE also announced that Charlotte Flair, currently the WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, will enter the match, with the intention of getting to choose her own opponent for WrestleMania if she wins. From a press release on WWE.com:

This year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match will kick off The Road to WrestleMania for one lucky Superstar, and there's a special wrinkle added to the bout this year courtesy of Charlotte Flair. The match begins with just two women in the ring. Every 90 seconds, a new Superstar enters the fray. Elimination only occurs when a Superstar has gone over the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This continues until there is just one woman left standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match. Normally, the prize at the end of the match would be a title opportunity against the champion of the winner's choosing, but with the SmackDown Women's Champion entering herself into this year's match, it seems Flair wants to win it all and be able to choose who gets to challenge her in one of the main events of WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas!

Here's the full list of 19 women who will compete in the Royal Rumble match on Saturday, January 19th, with 11 entrants yet to be announced: Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Mickie James, Tamina, Shayna Baszler, Summer Rae, Aliyah, and Shotzi.