Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Tweets Health Update, Avoided Surgery

Not long after his friend and Mr. Show partner David Cross promised social media that he would be reaching out to them soon with a personal update, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to address the millions who've been waiting for good news on his health emergency. Confirming that he had "a small heart attack", Odenkirk also revealed that the blockage he had was able to be fixed without surgery. "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," Odenkirk began the first of his two-tweet update. "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Here's a look at the Better Call Saul star's tweets from earlier today:

First reported by TMZ, the award-winning actor collapsed Tuesday while on set in Albuquerque, New Mexico (with original reports having the incident taking place in California), requiring crew members to call an ambulance. Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital for medical care, with the cause of his collapse still unknown as of this writing. Sources in law enforcement told TMZ that they received a call at 11:34 AM from the lot about a medical emergency.

Millions of Odenkirk's friends and fans took to social media to express their concerns and anxiously await an update. That news came the following day with a statement confirming that Odenkirk was in stable condition after suffering a heart attack. Two days later, we had a new update on how Odenkirk was doing from his long-time friend and Mr. Show partner David Cross. "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," Cross wrote in a tweet earlier today. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

