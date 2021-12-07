Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real

First, let me start off by saying that we've appreciated and will continue to appreciate what Better Call Saul writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz as well as stars Rhea Seehorn (aka Kim Wexler) and Tony Dalton (aka Lalo Salamanca) have been offering. Over the past few months, they've offered updates on how production on the sixth season has been going, discussed where their characters are at in their heads before the final season, and teased their feelings about the script. But the post that Seehorn shared on Instagram earlier today is the kind that is one of our favorites to write about, especially after series star Bob Odenkirk's medical scare from earlier in the summer.

In the following post, we see Seehorn enjoying a meal at Los Poblanos with Odenkirk, Michael Mando (aka Nacho Varga), and Patrick Fabian (aka Howard Hamlin)- and the most important part about the image below? Seeing them vaccinated and able to hang out less than six feet from one another (as Seehorn notes). On a side note? It's one thing to know that the final season is coming up, but there was something about this post that made it feel a little too real. We're not sure we're ready yet…

Speaking with Variety about her upcoming short-form digital series Cooper's Bar for AMC (not connected to BCS) at the beginning of November, Seehorn couldn't (and probably wouldn't) offer much in terms of the show's "deep dark secrets" on either side of the camera (though Schnauz confirmed at the end of October that Episode 610 was being worked on & that the final season will have a mix of new and returning directors). But she did say that co-star Odenkirk was "doing amazing" and as for the scripts that she's been reading? Well, we'll leave it to Seehorn to end things with a ten-ton teasing mic drop: "Whether I'm in scripts or not, I get to read them and I can tell you that this season is insane. It's going to blow people's minds. I can't wait for it to come out."

Then later in the month, Dalton had a tease or two to offer fans. While speaking with Collider to promote his turn in Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Hawkeye as Jack Duquesne, Dalton was asked what he could offer about the final season's scripts. Though much like Seehorn, there wasn't much that Dalton could offer with regards to specifics but he did say that he was "very excited" about what he's read so far. "You have no idea what's going to happen. It's out of control what these guys wrote. Out of control," Dalton teased about the final scripts for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series.