Better Call Saul: Gilligan on Future "Breaking Bad" Revisit; BTS Looks

With the final episode of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul set to hit our screens next Monday, viewers are getting ready to say goodbye to what we could easily argue is the best series in television history (11 quality seasons and a film make for a strong argument). But this week's episode "Waterworks" was also a goodbye, marking Gilligan's final time writing & directing in the "Breaking Bad" universe. To honor the occasion, we have a look behind the scenes at Gilligan's final episode, along with official images from Kim (Seehorn) and Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) brief but important encounter. But before we get to that… so is this really Gilligan's final run in the "Breaking Bad" universe? He addressed that very question during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

"I can definitely imagine revisiting it. Selfishly, I'd like to do so to keep this thing going," Gilligan revealed. But before folks start hitting social media looking for when the next spinoff will hit their screens? Relax because if Gilligan does return, it won't be anytime soon. "But without naming any names, I look around at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether they're on TV or in the movies. And I think there's a certain point, and it's hard to define, where you've done too much in the same universe. Just leave it alone," Gilligan elaborated. "And some universes are much bigger and more elastic. Ours is a very small one, Albuquerque, New Mexico, versus some of these worlds and series of movies and TV shows. The main thing I'm scared of is becoming too much of a one-trick pony. Yes, I could do more with this universe. And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next. Then I'll come crawling back. But right now, whether there's more room to grow or not — and there probably is — I feel like it's time to do something new."

Now here's a look at two official images from Kim and Jesse's conversation in the "Breaking Bad" prequel's penultimate episode:

Earlier this week, we shared a look at the promo for the series finale that previewed a pretty messed up car, as we hear Gene/Jimmy/Saul (Odenkirk) repeating his "vacuum store extraction" mantra. Now, we thought we would have some time to process that before any preview images hit online, but we were pleasantly surprised to be wrong. As you're about to see, it's only appropriate that our final pair of looks at the series wrap-up focuses on the duo that the show's entire universe revolved around: Jimmy and Kim (Seehorn). But it also begs a question. Are these moments still in different parts of the country, or are "Gene's" and Kim's universes inching closer together?

Now here's a look back at the promo for the series finale of AMC's Better Call Saul, the Peter Gould written & directed S06E13 "Saul Gone":