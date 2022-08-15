Better Call Saul Team Offers Finale Insights; More Albuquerque Love

We're at that weird time right now… that "limbo period" where we go about the remainder of our day as the hours tick down towards the extended series finale of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul. But even with only six hours to go (as of this writing), the foursome we just listed above have some last-minute thoughts to offer fans on what they're about to experience. Speaking with EW about S06E13 "Saul Gone," check out what Gilligan, Gould, Odenkirk, and Seehorn had to say about the "satisfying" end of the "Breaking Bad" spinoff's award-winning run.

Seehorn on Series Finale Sense of "Justice": "He [Peter Gould] said, 'We just keep asking ourselves, 'Somebody like Saul Goodman, who is now also Jimmy McGill, who is also Gene, what does he deserve?' And 'deserve' encompasses the moral, the ethical, and the legal. And what do these other characters deserve? That's not as easy to answer about Kim as it used to be. So I do think it's gut-wrenching. It's certainly poignant."

Gould on Being " At Peace" with Series Finale: "I'm feeling confident that what we're doing is completely true to the show. It's true to the characters. It's surprising. And emotional. That's how it looks to me. How it's going to look to the rest of the world is a big question mark."

Seehorn on Series Finale Ending Having "No Cheats": "There is some kind of question mark at the end, but there is closure. It asks people to have discussions amongst themselves. There's no cheats. There's no like, 'Oh, I never guessed it was X because you didn't bother to show me that option.' It is deeply thought out, and hopefully deeply felt when watched."

Odenkirk on Gould's "Very Satisfying" Series Finale: "I love where Peter took it. Peter doesn't have any kind of get-outta-jail-free, get-out-meaning-free card because the meaning is whatever you think it is. Which is cool. Peter doesn't cheat at all…. This ending is really great. I think very satisfying. I could see that [Peter] wanted to do a very grounded ending that really dug right into the core of what the show is about and what the character's experience has been. The pieces are all there — and I think it's very satisfying."

Gilligan Doesn't Mince Words: "Buckle your seatbelts" (with "earned" as his one-word description for the series finale).

Now here's a look at Odenkirk, Seehorn & Patrick Fabian joining Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton & Jonathan Banks (in yesterday's clip) when it comes to sharing their love and appreciation for the city of Albuquerque

Last week, we shared a look at the promo for the series finale that previewed a pretty messed up car, as we hear Gene-Jimmy-Saul (Odenkirk) repeating his "vacuum store extraction" mantra. Following that, we had the release of only two preview images, though it's only appropriate that our final pair of looks at the series wrap-up focuses on the duo that the show's entire universe revolved around: Jimmy and Kim. But it also begs a question. Are these moments still in different parts of the country, or are "Gene's" and Kim's universes inching closer together?

Here's a look back at the promo for AMC's Better Call Saul series finale, the Peter Gould written/directed S06E13 "Saul Gone":