Better Call Saul, The Boys, The Sandman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hot as a fever/Rattling bones/I could just taste it/Chased it/But it's not forever/But it's just tonight/Oh, we're still the greatest/The greatest/The greatest/And you/Your sex is on fire/You… your sex is on fire/Consumed/With what's just transpired… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Kings of Leon & "Sex on Fire" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! Amazon's The Boys star Jensen Ackles gets support from LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow) for the Saturn Awards. AMC's Better Call Saul cast honors Albuquerque ahead of watching the series finale together. We look at the changes from comics-to-screen in Netflix's The Sandman S01E04 "A Hope in Hell. Plus, we look at AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, George RR Martin offering The Sandman praise and a "GOT" spinoff series update, Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 having a script ready by the beginning of 2023 (maybe), Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, HBO Max's Titans, NBC's Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader & more!

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E01: Solid Start, Backdoor Pilot Vibes

George RR Martin on Sandman: "Fabulous Fantasy"; GOT Spinoffs Update

Better Call Saul Cast Watching Finale "And Then We're Going To Cry"

Squid Game S02 Will Focus on "What That New Gi-hun Is Going to Do" Now

She-Hulk Teaser Spotlights Familiar Faces; Jen & Bruce's "Car Crash"

Better Call Saul Honors "Breaking Bad" Spinoff's Most Important Player

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Shares Sebastian Insights; Playlist Updated

The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Has LeVar Burton's Saturn Awards Support

Saturday Night Live: 5 Bill Hader SNL Sketches Tattooed on Our Brains

The Sandman E04: How "A Hope in Hell" Changed From Comics to Screen

