Saturday Night Live: 5 Bill Hader SNL Sketches Tattooed on Our Brains

From the incomparable impressions to the facial expressions when close to breaking character, Bill Hader truly captured our attention when he was on NBC's Saturday Night Live cast from 2005 to 2013. Going on now to his series, Barry, on HBO and working with his former SNL co-star & friend, Fred Armisen, on Documentary Now!, Hader's talent extends beyond comedy and into areas that fit him pretty well. While I miss seeing him in sketches on Saturday Night Live, having his past work up online and being able to stream past seasons helps a lot. Below are ten of my favorite sketches from Hader's run on the series (including one or two from hosting).

"Girlfriends Game Night": The shaky voice, uncontrollable movement of the chair, and the concept of trying to conceive during a friend's game night all make this sketch non-stop chaos, and I love it.

"Lifetime's First Original Game Show: What's Wrong with Tanya?!": Saturday Night Live got some incredibly accurate moments with this sketch, and I'm convinced a film with these themes exists already.

"The Cat In The Hat and Linda": The sudden change in vibes is exactly what makes this sketch both absurd and hilarious, forever in my mind and sometimes nightmares.

"Anthony Coleman Takes Another Puppet Class": Saturday Night Live takes puppet class to the darkest yet funniest realms known to comedy, and I applaud them for it. It's as if the film The Deer Hunter became a puppet.

"Dateline: The Mystery of the Chopped Up Guy": Hader took on this impression of Dateline's Keith Morrison multiple times, but there's something about him suddenly wanting to paint an interviewee and eating popcorn that makes this one of my favorites of the run.

