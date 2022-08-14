She-Hulk Teaser Spotlights Familiar Faces; Jen & Bruce's "Car Crash"

With less than a week to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits our screens, "The Mouse's" marketing team is shifting into overdrive to make sure you don't forget it. So before we offer a look back at the previously-released official trailers and overview, check out the newest teaser as well as a sneak preview clip for the live-action action/comedy series.

In a new teaser that was introduced this afternoon, the spotlight shifts to Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Benedict Wong's Sorcerer Supreme Wong… and Madisynn (?!?):

And in the following clip, Jen makes her point to Bruce about being a superhero messing up chances at a personal life by going the "Steve Rogers/Captain America" route… before the duo runs into some rather "heavy" traffic:

And here's a look back at the date announcement teaser confirming the date change to Thursdays moving forward:

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.