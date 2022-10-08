Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley to Retain Raw Title at Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules to retain the Raw Women's Championship, or, as Michael Cole repeatedly called it, the Smackdown Women's Championship. Belair performed multiple feats of strength on her path to victory, including giving the KOD to both Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai at the same time. Belair also performed a KOD on Bayley, who was holding a ladder at the time, on top of said ladder. The match featured many satisfying ladder spots, and was, according to the commentary team, the first-ever ladder match for a women's championship in WWE. NXT star Nikkita Lyons was at ringside to witness the historic event.

WWE Extreme Rules promo graphic for Bianca Belair vs Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship
See highlights from Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

Earlier in the night, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to win the Smackdown Women's Championship (the actual one, Michael Cole) in an Extreme Rules match, and The Brawling Brutes beat Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. You can see highlights from those matches here. Also, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a strap match after Scarlett maced McIntyre. The highlights of that match are below.

Still to come at Extreme Rules, Matt Riddle will take on Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit with UFC legend Daniel Cormier as special guest referee, and Edge will face Finn Balor in an I Quit match. Amidst all that, the big question of the night is: will WWE reveal the meaning behind the White Rabbit teasers, and is it, as everyone expects, the return of Bray Wyatt?

