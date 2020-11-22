Big Sky Episode 2 Preview: Fallout from Shocking Season Opener Ending

So that happened. If you haven't checked out the season opener to ABC and David E. Kelley's new mystery thriller Big Sky, we'll avoid having to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!' sign by keeping things vague. Let's just say that Ryan Phillippe's Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick's Jenny Hoyt, and Kylie Bunbury's Cassie Dewell began looking into a series of missing women in the area, but by the time the dust settled (and unfortunately, John Carroll Lynch's Montana Highway Office Rick Legarski entered the scene)? Let's just say there's a reason why the synopsis for this Tuesday's "Nowhere to Hide" now has Jenny and Cassie teaming up. As you're about to see from the following preview images and promo, Rick will have to deal with how his actions change everything, while a distracted Ronald (Brian Geraghty) could prove a means for escape.

Big Sky season 1, episode 2 "Nowhere to Run": Forced to form an unlikely team, Cassie and Jenny set out to continue the search for the missing girls. Meanwhile, Danielle, Grace, and Jerrie get to work on planning their escape, leading Legarski to struggle with the consequences of his actions as a distracted Ronald deals with a difficult relationship with his mother. Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Paul McGuigan.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest-starring in the season-opener are Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.