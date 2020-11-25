Big Sky: John Carroll Lynch on What Lies Ahead: "It Gets Pretty Ugly"

By the time the second episode of ABC and David E. Kelley's new mystery thriller Big Sky wrapped, a couple of things were very clear. First, Rick (John Carroll Lynch) definitely did not think through what the fallout would be from taking Cody (Ryan Phillippe) off the playing field permanently. The other thing we realized is that this doesn't bode well for Cassie (Kylie Bunbury), who had her one-on-one with Rick and thankfully walked away from it differently than Cody did. So with Cassie and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) ramping up their investigation forcing plans to change and time to be more vital than ever, Lynch spoke with EW on what fans can expect from Rick and the series in the next episode and the remainder of the season- here are some of the highlights:

On what Rick knowing that Cassie's on to him means: "The pilot proves that anybody's fair game. There's nobody who's safe, including Rick. Everybody is in a life-and-death situation, even though they may not necessarily know it. The character has proven that he is capable of anything. And the question is how far is he willing to go to protect himself? That's what's going to unfold over the course of the season — what one is willing and capable of doing. It's interesting to play a character that doesn't have a boundary in that way."

So did Rick ever consider "pulling a Cody" on Cassie when they met? "The question starts to become, as he says in the episode, it's like the little old lady who swallowed the fly. Where does the string end? He had an expectation that he could nip it in the bud. And that was clearly not the case. Let me put it this way: Once you've swum past that buoy, there's always a chance you'll swim past it again. Once you've found yourself to be capable of doing it, then it's an option."

With the series already off to a pretty dark start, will it get worse? "It gets pretty ugly. It's a bad patch of road we're on. It's not going to smooth out anytime soon. Let's just put it that way. For those three women, they're very close to being erased — in one fashion or another. That's obviously what Cassie and Jimmy are trying to stop and Cody was trying to stop. It's going to get pretty dark. It's a particularly dark show for network [TV]. It's particularly dark for ABC. They were very brave to put it on."

On what viewers can expect from next week's "The Big Rick": "Rick starts to really consider what the cost of this behavior is. He realizes how deep his marriage is at risk, and he's got to make some decisions as to whether or not he's going to save that. Of course, the other part of that is it's not like the three women in the trailer are willing to go along. Grace, the character that Jade Pettyjohn plays, is just simply unwilling to comply. It's one thing when you have just one person in the trailer, and they're unwilling to comply. It's another thing when you have three of them. That makes itself pretty clear in the next episode of how unwieldy these mistakes are getting. Mistakes begin to compound themselves — and the cost of those mistakes begin to grow."

Big Sky season 1, episode 3 "The Big Rick": Still on the search for the missing girls, Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two. Meanwhile, Grace manages to make headway on the girls' quest for freedom. Merilee pleads with Legarski to open up emotionally before it's too late, and Helen finally confronts Ronald about his increasingly strange behavior. Written by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, and directed by Gwyneteh Horder-Payton.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest-starring in this episode is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.