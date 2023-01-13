Black Panther: Watch Danai Gurira "Gently Alluding" to Okoye Series Speaking with Stephen Colbert, Danai Gurira (Black Panther films, The Walking Dead) dropped a serious hint about an Okoye spinoff series.

Aside from being an amazing playwright, on the acting side of things? When we think of Danai Gurira, we think of Dora Milaje General/Midnight Angel Okoye from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" franchise on the film side. And on the television side, how could we not think of Michonne from AMC's The Walking Dead (especially when she's reuniting with Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes for a spinoff series hitting in 2024)? But now, based on what Gurira had to share with Stephen Colbert during the latter's CBS late-night talk show, it sounds like Okoye might be making the jump to a streaming series.

Beginning at around the 4:19 mark in the first clip, Colbert addresses the rumors of a spinoff series. First, make sure to check out Gurira's body language as Colbert continues to probe. But then we get what made the closest thing to confirmation in the Marvel Studios universe, with Gurira saying that she can "gently allude to this possibility" (adding, "gently alluding"). Here's a look at Gurira & Colbert's complete interview from last night's show, followed by a look back at the official overview that was released for Gurira & Lincoln's "The Walking Dead" spinoff series:

The Walking Dead: "Summit" (Production Title Only): Lincoln and Gurira reunite for a new spinoff series that will finally continue the journey of Rick Grimes and Michonne characters. This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira.