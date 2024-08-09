Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: amazon, blade runner, blade runner 2099, prime video

Blade Runner 2099: Hunter Schafer on Changing Her Mind About Role

Blade Runner 2099 star Hunter Schafer on why she initially turned down a role in the Prime Video series and what it was that changed her mind.

With production currently underway on Prime Video's upcoming Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Star Trek: Section 31) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes)-starring limited series Blade Runner 2099, Schafer is offering some insights into why she originally turned down the series and what happened to make her "willing to devote half a year" of her life to the project. During an interview with Rolling Stone, we learned that producers reached out to Schafer about the role, but she turned it down because she wasn't looking to commit to another television show. That changed after the producers returned with a new pitch – one that definitely left an impression on Schafer. "It ended up being an amazing meeting, and they showed me what they were wanting to do," she shared. "I was like, 'I am willing to devote half a year of my life to this because I really believe in it.'"

"We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for 'Blade Runner' 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, 'Blade Runner 2049,' then became one of the best-reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner," Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson shared when news of the series heading to Amazon's Prime Video was first announced in September 2022.

Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II) and Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell) as series regulars. In addition, Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), and Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon) have also joined the cast as recurring guest stars. Ridley Scott, showrunner/writer Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), and Alcon Entertainment co-founders Kosove & Johnson are executive-producing Blade Runner 2099 along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Alcon's head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker & Clayton Krueger from Scott Free, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Isa Dick Hackett, Tom Spezialy, and Richard Sharkey. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) directs the first two episodes and also executive-produces.

