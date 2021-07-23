Blade Runner: Black Lotus Official Trailer: Experience the Future

Less than a month after the characters and impressive English and Japanese voice cast for the upcoming animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus were revealed, Adult Swim brought the original animated series (virtually) to Comic-Con@Home on Friday and introduced the world to the official trailer. Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) direct the series, which is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer. Adult Swim will air the series as part of its weekend "Toonami" anime programming block, while Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles (with both offering the series worldwide outside of Asia).

Now here's your look at the official trailer for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, set to premiere this fall:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | Official Trailer | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahNgjVcq4sA)

Inspired by the film franchise, the 13-episode series stars Jessica Henwick, Arisa Shida, Will Yun Lee, Shinshu Fuji, Samira Wiley, Takako Honda, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Taiten Kusunoki, Peyton List, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Stephen Root, Hochu Otsuka, Barkhad Abdi, Takayuki Kinba, Gregg Henry, Masane Tsukayama, Henry Czerny, Akio Nojima, Jason Spisak, and Kazuki Yao.

Henwick/Shida voice Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose. Lee/Fuji voice Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles. Wiley/Hona voice Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit. Cox/Hashi voice Niander Wallace Sr, founder & CEO of the Wallace Corporation. Bentley/Koyasu voice Niander Wallace Jr, a brilliant scientist working for his father. Duhamel/Kusunoki voice Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner. List/Sakakibara voice Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief. Root/Otsuka voice Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD. Abdi/Kinba voice Doc Badger, a black market dealer. Henry/Tsukayama voice Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production. Spisak/Yao voice Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation.

