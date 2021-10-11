Blade Runner, FreakAngels & More: Crunchyroll Introduces Originals

This weekend at New York Comic Con (NYCC), Crunchyroll announced a full lineup of premieres, new series updates, and more including original premieres co-produced with Adult Swim.

"High Guardian Spice"

This Crunchyroll Original series, created and executive produced by Raye Rodriguez, will premiere Tuesday, October 26 with a mystical drop of all 12 episodes. Crunchyroll also premiered a new trailer and announced the magical voice cast for the show:

Rosemary, the enthusiastic adventurer intent on becoming a Guardian, will be played by Briana Leon .

. Sage, Rosemary's best friend & witch who specializes in Old Magic, will be played by Lauren White .

. Parsley, an optimistic dwarf & expert blacksmith, will be played by Amber Romero .

. Thyme, an independent elf, and gifted archer will be played by Michelle Deco .

. Mandrake, a powerful witch and shapeshifter, will be played by AJ Beckles .

. Professor Hakone, a Guardian & professor of battle tactics, will be played by Anthony Brandon Walker .

. Parnelle, the youngest student at High Guardian Academy, will be played by Barbara Goodson .

. Neppy Cat, a cat that hangs out near High Guardian Academy with a secret ability, will be played by Cam Clarke .

. Snapdragon, the snarky best friend of Amaryllis who doesn't feel like he truly fits in, is played by Julia Kaye .

. Slime Boy, a second-year witch who is a musician and lover of monsters, is played by Julian Koster .

. Amaryllis, an entitled witch & school bully, will be played by Katie McVay .

. Lavender, Rosemary's mother and a renowned and powerful Guardian who went missing four years ago, will be played by Liisa Lee .

. Professor Caraway, a powerful Guardian & professor of sacred alphabets at High Guardian Academy, will be played by show creator Raye Rodriguez.

The lives of four fierce girls converge at High Guardian Academy, the one place where they can stumble comically toward adulthood while becoming the heroes they've always admired. As they master the ways of battle and sorcery, the foursome form allegiances, uncover legacies, face betrayals and discover their true identities while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat.

"FreakAngels"

This new Crunchyroll Original series, based on the Avatar Press graphic novel series of the same name, will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2022.

Welcome to Whitechapel: the last bastion of humanity. Six years ago, the world "ended" in a single, apocalyptic event, trapping Great Britain behind a mysterious dome of purple energy. London's last neighborhood has persevered thanks to the protection of the "FreakAngels" — a small group of psychically-powered twenty-three-year-olds. Their fragile peace becomes threatened, however, when an exiled friend returns, exposing past conspiracies and new conflicts within their fractured, makeshift family. Can Freakangles survive?

"Blade Runner: Black Lotus"

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim shared a new trailer and key art for the series this weekend, and revealed that the show will premiere November 13 at midnight ET / 9 PM PT with two back to back episodes.

"Shenmue the Animation"

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim shared a first look at the new series, based on the iconic SEGA title.

"Mitrasphere"

Finally, Crunchyroll announced that Crunchyroll-Hime, the brand's princess mascot, will be appearing in "Mitrasphere," Crunchyroll Games' latest multiplayer online RPG. In this special in-game event, Crunchyroll-Hime and Yuzu find themselves transported into the world of "Mitrasphere." Landing in the center of Edol Town, the prominent city of the plains folk (humans), they bump into the audacious Sky Pirates in the middle of their plotting.

Determined, Hime and Yuzu join forces with Matilda, Hildegard, and other familiar faces as they work to uncover and thwart the Sky Pirates' plans to wreak havoc upon Edol Town. This limited-time crossover event is full of new adventures featuring Crunchyroll-Hime and Yuzu, along with lots of free rewards for players! The game can be downloaded on iOS and Android and players can keep an eye on Crunchyroll Games social handles to learn more.