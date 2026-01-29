Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Blue Lights

Blue Lights Announces Richard Dormer Returning for Series 4

Richard Dormer is returning for the fourth season/series of the hit Irish cop drama Blue Lights as the series's big bad, Gerry Cliff.

Article Summary Richard Dormer returns as villain Gerry Cliff for Blue Lights Series 4 on BBC and BritBox.

Key cast members Hannah McClean and Jonathan Harden also reprise their roles this season.

The murder trial of Gerry Cliff sparks chaos and uncovers long-buried secrets in Belfast.

Constables Grace, Tommy, and Annie face their biggest challenges and a new threat on the streets.

Richard Dormer, best known for being in Game of Thrones, who played big bad Gerry Cliff in the BAFTA and RTS award-winning Blue Lights, is returning to the fourth series of the Belfast police drama. The six-episode season will also see the return of Hannah McClean (Malpractice) as solicitor, Jen Robinson and Jonathan Harden (The Rainmaker, Time) as disgraced former Inspector, Jonty, in an episode that will answer important questions from the past. Our own Rich Johnston calls it the best cop show on TV right now, one that goes to new places.

Three years into their jobs as response officers, Constables Grace Ellis, Tommy Foster, and Annie Conlon are operating at their limit, facing a new threat on the streets that the police can barely control. Meanwhile, the murder trial of Gerry Cliff exposes a dangerous and long-buried secret that leads to chaos both inside the police and across the criminal underworld. As they grapple with big decisions about their future, Grace, Tommy, and Annie must find the courage to face the greatest threat they have ever encountered: the truth.

Stephen Wright of Two Cities Television and Louise Gallagher of Gallagher Films said, "We are delighted to get the cast and crew back together for series four and welcome some new faces to the Blue Lights team. The appreciation for the show means so much to everyone involved and illustrates the power of fantastic teamwork." Nick Lambon, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor for the UK and Northern Ireland, added, "Blue Lights has gripped and entertained millions of viewers across three series, and Declan and Adam's scripts will once again have us all on the edge of our seats. Gerry Cliff was such an integral part of series one, so to have Richard Dormer back alongside our talented cast is a dream come true. We are over the moon to be back filming in Belfast, and with so many twists and turns in store, fans of Blue Lights have plenty to look forward to." Blue Lights is produced by Two Cities Television and co-produced by Gallagher Films for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, the multi-award winning show stars Siân Brooke (Sherlock, Trying) as Grace, Martin McCann (Trespasses, Hostage) as Stevie, Katherine Devlin (The Day Of The Jackal, Vikings) as Annie, Nathan Braniff (Blue Lights Series 1-4) as Tommy, Joanne Crawford (Outlander: Blood of my Blood) as Helen McNally, Andi Osho (The Sandman, I May Destroy You) as Sandra, Frank Blake (Say Nothing, Normal People) as Shane, Abigail McGibbon (Ballywalter) as Tina, Dearbháile McKinney (Blue Lights Seriex 1-4) as Aisling and Andrea Irvine (Call The Midwife) as Nicola. The cast also sees the return of Cathy Tyson (Dune: Prophecy, Black Ops), who plays private members club owner, Dana Morgan, and Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Censor) as C3 intelligence officer Paul 'Colly' Collins. Blue Lights is co-created, written, and executive produced by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, co-created and produced by Stephen Wright, Two Cities Television, and co-created and co-produced by Louise Gallagher, Gallagher Films, with support from Northern Ireland Screen. Blue Lights is streaming on Britbox in the US.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!