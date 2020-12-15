Blumhouse, Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill Sign 2-Year TV Deal

The powerhouse behind some favorite horror films over the last decade is stirring up something special for audiences. Blumhouse has developed a TV deal with the writer-directors of Sinister, set currently as a two-year pact. Those writer-directors, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill will join Sherryl Clark the president of the Crooked Highway productions in charge of TV development. The production company has many developments in TV working at Blumhouse currently such as Full Body Burden, Midnight Radio, and The Devil's Detective.

The types of stories in the works are incredibly intriguing from government secrets to supernatural experiences. The success and praise by horror fans of Sinister made the decision for Derrickson and Cargill a no-brainer. Blumhouse is currently doing fantastic amidst the chaos the pandemic has caused for many studios. The production company's film Freaky has done rather well recently at the box office.

Derrickson and Cargill's film would be a surprise and impressive box office hit for Blumhouse, Derrickson, grossing over $100 million at the box office when it premiered. Crooked Highway will be in good hands as Clark moves from her experiences at Bad Robot as head of film (along with her time working in the Mission: Impossible and Star Trek franchises) and her own production company, Busted Shark. Titles she had worked on at Bad Robot include Cloverfield and Morning Glory. Blumhouse expects the best from this TV deal since the ideas and material brought in to them by Derrickson and Cargill appear to be churning out multiple development concepts for the small screen and streaming. Jason Blum's production work on recent horror hits like The Invisible Man and the Into the Dark series on Hulu is something to ease horror super fans. Let us know in the comments how you feel about the recent Blumhouse news!