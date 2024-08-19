Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: boba fett, disney, lucasfilm, star wars, Temuera Morrison, the book of boba fett, The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Boba Fett Star Not Sounding Optimistic About "The Mandalorian" Movie

Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett) is still "waiting on a call" about Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu and his character's future.

At least one beloved fan favorite won't be returning for The Mandalorian & Grogu feature from Disney & Lucasfilm. Temuera Morrison, who played the bounty hunter-turned-daimyo Boba Fett, confirmed to fans at Fan Expo Chicago they might have to wait a little longer to see him don that iconic helmet again. Morrison, who previously played the character's father, Jango Fett, and the clone troopers since 2002's Attack of the Clones of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga in the franchise's live-action canon, made his debut as Boba, originally played by Jeremy Bulloch in The Empire Strikes Back and introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, in season two of the Jon Favreau-created The Mandalorian.

Temuera Morrison on Boba Fett Returning in The Mandalorian & Grogu

"I'm still waiting for a phone call, to be quite honest," Morrison told fans at the "From Clone Troopers to Bounty Hunters" panel (via Screen Rant). "I think we're just put on the shelf for a bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later." When fans saw Boba's return, he was clad in Tusken Raider robes and showing his awesome stick-fighting skills. He reclaimed his Mandalorian armor thanks to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and volunteered to help him rescue The Foundling, Grogu, who was captured by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Morrison went on to star in The Mandalorian spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+, which catches fans up on how Boba survived being swallowed in the Sarlaac pit on Tatooine following the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). As he passes out, he discovers his armor missing and a long road through the unforgiving desert before stumbling upon the Tuskens, who teach him their ways. TBOBF splits time from the present day, sharing the same time frame as The Mandalorian, to flashbacks as we see him befriend bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

During TBOBF, there is a transition episode that makes it mandatory viewing to make the beginning of The Mandalorian season three make sense, where Din essentially steals an episode away from Boba to explain how he gets Grogu after resuming his training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill. After a visit with the Armorer (Emily Swallow), who offers a Beskar spear, she forges it into small chain mail to fit Grogu. As Din finds the two along with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Luke offers Grogu a choice between a lightsaber or the Beskar armor, symbolizing the priorities the Foundling needed to make to resume his training to be a Jedi or leave it all behind and reunite with Din as we find out his choice in the TBOBF season finale.

There hasn't been any news of a season two from Disney for Morrison's series, but he wasn't involved with season three of The Mandalorian. If The Mandalorian season four production becomes official, Morrison, perhaps jokingly, said he would want to repay that favor Pascal did to him on his series. The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters in 2026.

