Bob's Burgers: Linda Belcher Joins Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII

If there's anyone to announce the news of a Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII crossover it would be Linda Belcher (better known as John Roberts). Hopefully, the potential for some unique and less…transphobic jokes is in store for us when watching this year's Treehouse of Horror if the Belcher family is involved. FOX's Animation Domination lineup looks ready for a Linda-full crossover this year.

Three horror parodies are included in The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII: Westworld; Death Note and The Babadook. Both The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers are known for their Halloween episodes filled with references galore and on some truly unique costumes on the Belcher's end of things. This year the Animation Domination lineup that includes these episodes will air on October 30th. Not airing on Halloween itself continues to feel like a deep loss, but sadly we cannot move televised sports…'tis a pain in the rear.

Both shows are known for experimenting with animation styles and artistic twists on their content. Back in season eight's premiere, Bob's Burgers had fans put together scenes for the episode "Brunchsquatch" which consistently had the story switching between a ton of different art styles. It'll be unique to see how the two come together with the differences between the two visually, but both have gone to interesting lengths before this. Maybe in the future, we'll get a crossover with The Great North. Not much has been released for The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII besides some basic details on the films they'll parody, but there are some photos out all ready for the Halloween episode of Bob's Burgers titled "Apple Gore-chard!". Only two of the photos show off Linda's presence with others showing off the Belcher kids' and friends' costumes. Maybe Linda will join forces with the Babadook or better yet she leads a Westworld-style revolution in Springfield. Let us know your theories and ideas in the comments below!

Linda Belcher will be on The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII 🎃 🎈 🍷 — John Roberts (@JohnRobertsFun) October 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet