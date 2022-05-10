Bob's Burgers S12E20 Review: Mother's Day Brings Bolognese Memories

FOX's Bob's Burgers brought together the topic of Bolognese sauce and Mothers Day as Linda reflected on a delicious memory that got lost in a generational feud. Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

Bob's Burgers involved a whole lot of the family we haven't heard about before in their Mother's Day episode. Bob started out the day trying his hardest to make Linda an excellent set of waffles with homemade whipped cream. It was adorable and the sweetest but also sweatiest thing Bob could do. Whipping cream by hand, dear lord Bob you do too much sometimes but it is nice of you to do so.

While Bob tried his best with the waffles, Linda arrived with a box that would set a gift idea from the kids into motion. The box featured old family objects, memories, and pictures. A memory of a generational divide and feud was brought back, along with a loved Bolognese sauce recipe lost when the family went Team Tony vs Team Joey. Linda's side, Team Tony, ended up without the recipe, but that wouldn't exactly end up being the truth.

This Bob's Burgers episode reminds me why I love it so much when Linda tells stories, especially family ones or gossip-related ones. While Linda and Bob helping Teddy was very sweet, it felt like something added in to fill in space during the gaps that the main storyline couldn't add to. It was great, but its purpose felt off and that did suck that that ended up being the case.

This episode of Bob's Burgers was detailed in its animation and did an excellent job during Linda's family stories. As usual, the dialogue and jokes mentioned were quick-witted and so smart. The direction and editing were pretty fantastic- for example, the scenes cut together between the kids in the restaurant and then in Gayle's car. This was during Louise's remark saying she knew someone with a car but didn't say they were responsible. The editing did a great job at amplifying the jokes. What didn't hit the right spots for this episode was the scenes involving Teddy and helping his mother's tattoo problem with the help of Linda and Bob. Overall this Bob's Burgers episode was nearly there, but with the mismatched and somewhat directionless outside of the main story.

Episode Store & Van Titles: "Saved By The Yell: Scream Therapy" "A Fume Good Men"

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 20 "Sauce Side Story" Review by Brittney Bender 8.5 / 10 FOX's Bob's Burgers S12E20 "Sauce Side Story" was nearly perfect, but with the mismatched and somewhat directionless moments outside of the main story, things got a tad slow here & there in an otherwise overall fun Mother's Day episode. Credits Network FOX