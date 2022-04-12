Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 17 Review: Louise's Spider Friendship

FOX's Bob's Burgers brought a truly heartwarming story to us from the Belcher household with real truths about adulthood and how we define ourselves and others. Warning, some spoilers may be waiting ahead for you so make sure to watch the episode first and then come back if you don't want anything revealed to you. Otherwise, see you on the other side of this image break…

Firstly, I'm so randomly happy to see the weirdest twins on screen at the beginning of the episode, Andy & Ollie have my heart for some reason. Next, I love when Louise is presenting her dark humor in episodes and it hit right away when she made the beer joke entering the restaurant.

Bob's Burgers does a good job at connecting the kids' personalities with a specific parent, like the spontaneity of Louise and Linda as they both wanted to break the free sidewalk mirror but were stopped by Bob. The series also explores the problems as you grow up, like Bob attempting to see if he has more friends than Linda and Teddy.

Bob's Burgers has done an excellent job at continuing to display Louise's personality in her room. This was an absolutely fantastic episode for her character. We see the multiple different dimensions of who she is, from liking the dangerous activities in life yet being incredibly cautious and loveable towards the spider she finds.

Incredibly heartwarming, this episode of Bob's Burgers also explored the difficult dynamics of adult friendship with Bob finding himself in a group chat with other dads from the kids' school. Group chats can be great but also demanding, and like many things in life it isn't for everyone. The episode handled the parents finding out about the spider, Phoebe, really well. We didn't see an immediate reaction or intense action from Bob or Linda when they entered the room. The discussion turned into how we can end up feeling defined by specific characteristics placed on us by others but that doesn't make up the entirety of who we are. And that's an important lesson to keep in mind both how we approach this show as it continues to evolve as well as how we approach our own lives.

Episode Store & Van Titles: "Takes One to Mow One: Landscaping Supplies" & "Boom Goes The Dying Mite"

