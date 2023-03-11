Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 14 Review: Mud Stains & Maxi-Pads Tina takes a journey through teenage awkwardness, concert anxiety, and more in a fantastic episode from FOX's Bob's Burgers.

In FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 14, Tina (Dan Mintz) attempts to navigate becoming friends with some cool girls who were customers at the restaurant with the help of Linda (John Roberts), Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Louise (Kristen Schaal) and Gene (Eugene Mirman). This episode navigated the familiar journey of being awkward and a girl growing up in the world. If you're looking to catch up on episodes, be warned there are potential spoilers ahead for episode 14.

Tina barely functioning when attempting to leave a Greek restaurant at the beginning of the episode was hilarious. I truly loved the family, just awkwardly watching it all happen from the car. The supportive nature of the Belcher family has always been a favorite aspect of the series for me. I relate too much to Tina's confusing order notes and attempts to look casual while listening in on a conversation. This episode produced some quality hilarious yet awkward Tina content.

Bob's Burgers did a great job in translating the inner desire to belong as someone female identifying growing up in the world. Being older, it's easy to be annoyed by Tina in these moments, but her actions make complete sense if you think about your own past. If you think you had no odd energy within you or weird moments in your adolescence…you're in denial. Seeing Linda and Tina experience a shopping montage towards the middle of the episode felt great but shortly before it went back to the restaurant.

Bob's Burgers can often have great writing and will have the direction of a scene feeling almost perfect, but then it'll cut everything short due to timing. I would have so much preferred a minute longer, at the very least, of Linda and Tina shopping together and talking through it all. The music did bring me back to a favorite Tina-centered episode of mine where we first met Tammy (Jenny Slate).

I love Bob and Linda's confused yet supportive nature as parents. The concert experience took me back to my own teenage years when my friend and I got taken to a Flogging Molly concert, and my dad ended up momentarily losing a shoe. It was so funny when Linda was offering a maxi-pad and shouting, "it has wings!" in order to obtain Mud Stains tickets. I only hope to be that kind of mother one day. All of that, followed by Bob's panic while attempting to parallel park, felt close to home. Seeing inside the restaurant towards the end of the episode was fantastic. Bob's Burgers did an excellent job portraying the mortifying events of being a teenage girl. The writing for this episode was fantastic; shoutout to Lindsey Stoddart, Jim Dauterive, and Loren Bouchard. However, I do wish there was further exploration made in the shopping segment. I do love a good fashion montage, and extending any dialogue between mother and daughter would have made it perfect. Growing up isn't perfect, and this episode explained that in a great way that brought laughter and joy to my heart.

Tina's gonna pop some tags, only got 20 dollars in her pocket… 🎵 Which outfit would you thrift for Tina? pic.twitter.com/Cxzs6m355v — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) March 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Bob's Burgers Episode Store, Van & Burger Of The Day:

"Lord of the Zings: Joke Shop"

"Mr. Fleabody & Vermin"

"The It's My Parsley and I'll Chive If I Want To Burger"

"The Smells Like Poutine Spirit Burger"

"The Olive and Let Rye Burger"

"The Romancing the Prune Burger"

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 14 "These Boots Are Made for Stalking" Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 FOX's Bob's Burgers, S13E14, "These Boots are Made for Stalking," was a wonderful and hilariously awkward exploration of Tina Belcher and the plight of being a teenage girl in society. The story was outstanding, but more of Tina and Linda shopping would have made the story complete in many ways. Credits Network FOX