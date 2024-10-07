Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: bones, David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel

Bones: David Boreanaz on What He Believes Booth & Brennan Are Up To

David Boreanaz on why he's open to a Bones revival and what he believes Booth and Brennan have been up to all of this time.

If you're a fan of FOX's hit procedural Bones who's been wondering if there was any possibility of a series revival, you must like what you've been hearing over the past few months. Previously, David Boreanaz shared that he was interested in returning as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, one-half of the crime-solving duo in the hit FOX procedural Bones – co-starring Emily Deschanel as forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan. Shortly after, Deschanel responded that she was surprised by Boreanaz's response and that she would consider returning, too. Following that, author, forensic anthropologist, and academician Kathy Reichs (Dr. Kathleen Joan Reichs) – whose "Temperance Brennan" series of novels serve as the inspiration for the series (The Bone Hacker – the 23rd novel – was released in August 2023) and who served as a producer on the series – made it clear that they were all-in on a return, too. With SEAL Team having wrapped its run, Boreanaz spoke with Variety about the Paramount+ series as well as what he future might hold. That conversation included his sharing why he's open to the idea of a series revival and what he thinks Booth and Brennan would be up to if we were able to check back in with them.

"When I really look at it, it's the type of show that was so revered and loved, and I don't want to say mindless, but it's mindless entertainment when you really think about it. The dynamic between these two characters was really fun to play, and if there's happiness and joy in it, it would be easy; it wouldn't be difficult or hard," Boreanaz shared, explaining why now would be the perfect time to consider a return. "Obviously, [a revival] would be limited. It wouldn't be this long, lengthy thing, but also working with her would be great. Trust me: It's not something that I'm focused on right now in my life where I'm at presently, but it's the one show that I would consider — and I will say, consider," he added.

As for what Booth and Brennan have been up to, Boreanaz has some very detailed thoughts on the matter. "Booth probably would be getting honored in Quantico, at the actual FBI. We would have a daughter who was at least 15, 16. She'd be entering college, probably studying the tactics of wanting to be an FBI agent, which would drive her mother crazy. And maybe she changes course and has a forensic anthropology class within that study of becoming an FBI agent. Who knows?" he shared. "I think Booth is not really active and retired and has to be drawn back into a case to solve something that happened on the grounds of the FBI. I think Brennan just keeps writing books and getting accolades. She'd be on the 'New York Times' bestsellers lists, probably finishing another book tour, and she's in the middle of the book tour and has to get to the FBI in light of this award that I'm getting. And then shit hits the fan. I can see it, man!"

