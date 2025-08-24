Bones, James Gunn/Maxwell Lord, Heartstopper: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FOX's Bones, Sarah Paulson & FX's American Horror Story, South Park/FOX "News" & Dean Cain, Disney+'s Wonder Man, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW/WWE, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's Wednesday, James Gunn/Maxwell Lord, Netflix's Heartstopper Forever, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Pop-Tarts Bowl/2025 Aer Lingus CFB Classic, HBO Max's Peacemaker, HBO's The Penguin, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
Bones Creator: Reviving Series More Complicated Than You Might Think
AHS: Sarah Paulson on Which Character She Would Want for a Spinoff
South Park: FOX "News," Dean Cain Trying to One-Up Parker & Stone?
Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham… And Trevor Slattery
SNL 51: Thoughts on Who's Staying, Who's Returning & "Weekend Update"
Gen V Season 2 Study Group Recaps Marie's Season 1 Journey (VIDEO)
Wednesday Can't Hit Snooze on This Rude Awakening: S02 Part 2 Clip
WWE SmackDown Review: Triple H's Perfect Formula Crushes Tony Khan
AEW Collision Preview: Shut the Forbidden Door Before It's Too Late
James Gunn Confirms Sean Gunn Playing OG Maxwell Lord in DCU
Heartstopper Forever: Kit Connor on Filming "Quite a Steamy Scene"
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Teaser Had Us at "Flaming Walkers"
Pop-Tarts Bowl/2025 Aer Lingus CFB Classic: Your Preview/Viewing Guide
Peacemaker Star Freddie Stroma Dives Into What Makes Vigilante Tick
The Penguin & Harley Quinn Came Close to Meeting Up in DCEU
Doctor Who: BBC Said All Along That The Show Wasn't Going Anywhere
