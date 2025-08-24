Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Bones, James Gunn/Maxwell Lord, Heartstopper: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bones, Sarah Paulson/AHS, SNL, Gen V, James Gunn & Maxwell Lord, Heartstopper, Peacemaker, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FOX's Bones, Sarah Paulson & FX's American Horror Story, South Park/FOX "News" & Dean Cain, Disney+'s Wonder Man, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW/WWE, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's Wednesday, James Gunn/Maxwell Lord, Netflix's Heartstopper Forever, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Pop-Tarts Bowl/2025 Aer Lingus CFB Classic, HBO Max's Peacemaker, HBO's The Penguin, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 24, 2025:

Bones Creator: Reviving Series More Complicated Than You Might Think

AHS: Sarah Paulson on Which Character She Would Want for a Spinoff

South Park: FOX "News," Dean Cain Trying to One-Up Parker & Stone?

Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham… And Trevor Slattery

SNL 51: Thoughts on Who's Staying, Who's Returning & "Weekend Update"

Gen V Season 2 Study Group Recaps Marie's Season 1 Journey (VIDEO)

Wednesday Can't Hit Snooze on This Rude Awakening: S02 Part 2 Clip

WWE SmackDown Review: Triple H's Perfect Formula Crushes Tony Khan

AEW Collision Preview: Shut the Forbidden Door Before It's Too Late

James Gunn Confirms Sean Gunn Playing OG Maxwell Lord in DCU

Heartstopper Forever: Kit Connor on Filming "Quite a Steamy Scene"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Teaser Had Us at "Flaming Walkers"

Pop-Tarts Bowl/2025 Aer Lingus CFB Classic: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Dexter Drama, DCU Mystery, SNL 51 Changes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Peacemaker Star Freddie Stroma Dives Into What Makes Vigilante Tick

The Penguin & Harley Quinn Came Close to Meeting Up in DCEU

Doctor Who: BBC Said All Along That The Show Wasn't Going Anywhere

