Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Pop-Tarts Bowl & Aer Lingus CFB Classic, Paramount, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin & Dexter: Resurrection, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Apple TV+'s Severance, James Gunn/DCU, NBC's Saturday Night Live, CBS's Matlock & Tracker, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Dawson's Creek, HBO's The Last of Us, ITV's The Dark, Netflix's Emily in Paris, and more!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17 Bloopers: The Gang Loses It

Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh-Starring Series Set for 2026 Debut

WWE SmackDown Tonight: John Cena's Best Appearance Yet?!

Pop-Tarts Bowl Survivors Take In Ireland for Aer Lingus CFB Classic

Paramount Looks to Layoffs in November; Savings May Exceed $2 Billion

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17 Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart

Star Wars: Visions Returns in October; Vol. 3 Key Art Poster Released

Dexter: Original Sin Not Returning for Season 2; "Resurrection" News

The Rookie Star Deric Augustine Shares Season 8 Filming Update

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser: Daryl Wants to Go Home

Severance: Stiller Reassures Fans: Season 3 "Going to Be The Best Yet"

James Gunn Mystery DCU TV Project: Did Frank Grillo Drop a Clue?

SNL 51 Announcements "In a Week or So"; Johnson Returning as Trump

Matlock: Jason Ritter Pitches Tracker Crossover, Talks Julian/Season 2

Dawson's Creek Stars Set for Table Read Event to Help Fight Cancer

The Last of Us Editor on Moments Cut from S02 Infected Horde Raid

The Dark: The Nevers' Laura Donnelly Set for ITV Serial Killer Drama

Emily in Paris Season 5 Set for December 18th; New Images Released

