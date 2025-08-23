Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Triple H's Perfect Formula Crushes Tony Khan

The Chadster reviews WWE SmackDown from Dublin! Perfect formulaic wrestling defeats Tony Khan's "creative freedom!" Plus: Another disturbing nightmare! 😱

The Chadster just finished watching last night's episode of WWE SmackDown from Dublin, Ireland, and wow! 🤩 The Chadster is literally shaking with excitement over how perfectly formulaic and predictable this episode was! Triple H has once again proven why WWE SmackDown is the gold standard of sports entertainment, delivering exactly what The Chadster expects every single week without any dangerous surprises or unnecessary creativity!

WWE SmackDown Review: Triple H Delivers Another Masterpiece While Tony Khan Weeps 💪🎉

Let's go over all the amazing things that happened on WWE SmackDown this week, in The Chadster's trademarked objective and unbiased fashion.

Becky Lynch Opens the Show with Perfectly Scripted Excellence 🎤

The show kicked off with hometown hero Becky Lynch coming out to address the Dublin crowd, and The Chadster loved how WWE's writers crafted her heel turn so precisely! 😍 She delivered her lines exactly as rehearsed, insulting the fans in a way that was so predictable, The Chadster knew it was coming from a mile away! This is what wrestling should be – no improvisation, no going off-script, just pure professional writing room excellence!

Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill all came out for a perfectly choreographed segment that led to a tag team main event being set up by Nick Aldis. The Chadster appreciates how WWE SmackDown always follows the same reliable format – opening promo leads to interruption, which leads to match being made. It's comforting! 🙌 Unlike AEW where Tony Khan lets wrestlers just say whatever pops into their heads! Auughh man! So unfair!

Tag Team Division Shines with Predictable Outcomes 🏆

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes defeated the Motor City Machine Guns in a match that followed WWE's perfect formula to a tee! The Chadster loved how Miz got the sneaky win – it's exactly what you'd expect from him! No dangerous high spots or unnecessary flips like in AEW where wrestlers are constantly trying to pop the crowd with athletic displays. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven Delivers Safe Entertainment 👑

Charlotte Flair faced Piper Niven in a match where The Chadster knew exactly who would win based on WWE's reliable 50/50 booking patterns! Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre's interference was telegraphed beautifully, and The Chadster appreciates how WWE SmackDown doesn't surprise viewers with unexpected outcomes that might make them feel unsafe!

A Brief Interlude About The Chadster's Latest Torment… 😰

Speaking of feeling unsafe, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was sitting in the 3Arena watching WWE SmackDown when suddenly the lights went out. When they came back on, Tony Khan was standing in the ring wearing Becky Lynch's gear! He started chasing The Chadster through the arena corridors, which had somehow transformed into an endless maze of White Claw displays.

The Chadster ran and ran, but everywhere The Chadster turned, there was Tony Khan, his eyes glowing red like The Undertaker! He kept whispering "Join the AEW Galaxy" in The Chadster's ear, his breath hot against The Chadster's neck. The Chadster's heart was pounding – from fear, obviously! Nothing else! The dream ended with Tony Khan cornering The Chadster in a storage closet filled with WWE SmackDown merchandise, slowly approaching while The Chadster pressed against the wall… The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with invading The Chadster's dreams?! 😱

Street Profits Overcome MFTs in Classic WWE Fashion 🔥

The Street Profits defeated the MFTs in a match that showcased everything The Chadster loves about WWE SmackDown! When Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn came out to even the odds against Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga, it was so beautifully predictable! The Chadster knew exactly what would happen – the babyfaces would get help to overcome the heel interference! 🎯

This is why WWE SmackDown is superior to AEW! In AEW, you never know what crazy thing might happen next because Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! WWE gives viewers comfort food wrestling where good guys win with help and bad guys cheat in exactly the same way every week! The Street Profits winning with a frog splash? Utter perfection! 😘

Aleister Black vs. Ron Killings Delivers Perfect Non-Match 🚫

The scheduled match between Aleister Black and Ron Killings didn't happen because Killings hilariously flew to Dublin, Georgia instead! The Chadster loved this comedy bit that was clearly written by WWE's talented writing staff! Then Damian Priest returned to attack Black, and security had to break it up!

This is wrestling done right! 💯 Instead of having an actual match with unpredictable moves, WWE SmackDown gave us a perfectly scripted segment that advanced the story without any dangerous wrestling! Unlike AEW where wrestlers actually wrestle too much and put their bodies at risk just to pop the crowd! As Kevin Nash said on his podcast yesterday, "WWE understands that less is more. AEW just throws everything out there like they want every match to be substantial and satisfying. That's not storytelling, that's desperation!" The Chadster couldn't agree more with this totally unbiased journalism! 📰

John Cena Delivers Corporate Excellence 🎺

The highlight of WWE SmackDown was definitely John Cena's promo battle with Logan Paul! The Chadster loved how both men stuck to their carefully crafted scripts, delivering lines that WWE's writers spent hours perfecting! No improvisation, no shooting from the hip like those reckless AEW wrestlers who think they know better than professional television writers!

Main Event Tag Match Follows Perfect WWE Formula 💯

The main event saw Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton defeat Nia Jax and Becky Lynch in a match that took less than ten minutes- the perfect length for a women's tag match on WWE SmackDown! The Chadster appreciates how WWE keeps these matches short and sweet, unlike AEW where matches go on forever just because Tony Khan wants to virtue signal!

The finish was wonderfully predictable with both Stratton and Cargill hitting their finishers, and The Chadster knew Jax would take the pin to protect Lynch. This is the kind of reliable booking that makes WWE SmackDown so comforting to watch! 🤗

Final Thoughts 🌟

WWE SmackDown delivered another perfect episode that followed all the formulas The Chadster has come to love! From the opening promo leading to a main event, to the distraction finishes, to the perfectly timed commercial breaks – everything was exactly where it should be! Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably crying into his weak White Claw seltzer watching how a real wrestling show is produced! 😂

The Chadster is going to go boof some Seagram's Escapes Spiked popsicles and watch this episode of WWE SmackDown again because it was so dang good! 🍹 Maybe even a third time! Too bad Keighleyanne continues to side with Tony Khan and ban The Chadster from drinking, forcing The Chadster to sneak off to the bathroom and insert the frozen beverages into The Chadster's you-know-where. Tony Khan has truly ruined The Chadster's marriage! 😢

Readers, please continue supporting WWE SmackDown and standing up against the unfair competition and bullying of Tony Khan and AEW! Together we can ensure that wrestling remains exactly as it should be – predictable, safe, and completely controlled by corporate oversight! The Chadster gives this episode of WWE SmackDown a perfect 10/10! 🌟

Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, there's a Smash Mouth playlist calling The Chadster's name while The Chadster enjoys another viewing of this masterpiece from his phone in The Chadster's Mazda Miata!

