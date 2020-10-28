Booker T is Absolutely Obsessed with Matt Riddle's Bare Feet

Move over, Gene Snitsky! There's a new foot-obsessed wrestler in town, and his name is Booker T! Booker went off again on Matt Riddle during the most recent episode of his podcast, trashing WWE's resident bro for his refusal to wear proper footgear. It's not the first time Booker has taken issue with Riddle's lack of footwear, with Riddle responding to similar comments back in June to say, "I don't know what's up with this guy. He's always got something to say. I'm not gonna wear shoes. I've been doing this stuff for a long time now, been doing it barefoot, pretty successful."

Booker T Tells Matt Riddle to Put Some Shoes On

But Booker refuses to give up on his quest to get Matt Riddle to cover his feet, as these comments from his podcast transcribed by SEScoops demonstrate:

The Hall of Famer argued how "There is a protocol there" in what makes a Superstar World Heavyweight Champion material. "How many World Heavyweight Champions were bare feet [while wrestling]? How many of them were greater than Superfly Jimmy Snuka?" Booker T continued, "I'm just saying if you're trying to get to the World Heavyweight Championship or Universal championship, there has always been a certain look that you must have. When I'm talking Matt Riddle, I'm thinking from a promoter's perspective. That's all I'm thinking about."

Riddle, however, doesn't seem any more interested in Booker T's advice than the last time, issuing the following statement via Twitter:

My face whenever Booker T speaks, also my face when I'm not on the raw survivor series team, congratulations to Sheamus

#stallion #wwe #raw #bro pic.twitter.com/Z1p5F58K9Q — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 27, 2020

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

