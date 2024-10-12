Booster Gold/Batman, Doctor Who, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, TNT's AEW Rampage, Crunchyroll's DAN DA DAN, AEW Star Chris Jericho, CW's Superman & Lois, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Disney+'s LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, Hulu's American Horror Stories, CNN/VP Harris & FOX "News"/Trump, CBS's Tracker, James Gunn/Booster Gold & Batman, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 12, 2024:

SNL 50 Anniversary Rewind: A Look Back at October 11, 1975 (VIDEO)

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 14 "Meeting the Traveler" Raises The Stakes

AEW Rampage Preview: Avoid AEW Before WrestleDream at All Costs

DAN DA DAN S01E01 "That's How Love Starts, Ya Know!" a Strong Start

AEW Star Chris Jericho on Missed Opportunity/Dream Match & Much More

Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 3 "Always My Hero" Images Released

My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 20 "A Girl's Ego": Heartfelt & Focused

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition Trailer: D-Man to the Rescue?

American Horror Stories "Hammertime": Harem Pants Won't Save You

CNN, VP Kamala Harris Set Town Hall; FOX "News," Trump Set Infomercial

Tracker: Official Overviews, Images Updated for Season 2 Eps. 1-3

James Gunn Clarifies Booster Gold Confusion; Shuts Down Batman Rumor

Peaky Blinders: Rundle, Dennehy & More Return; Jay Lycurgo Joins Cast

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa Confirms Season 3 Filming in 2025

