My Hero Academia Season 7 Ep. 20 "A Girl's Ego": Heartfelt & Focused

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 "A Girl's Ego" was another wonderful and heart-wrenching episode, spotlighting Ochaco and Toga.

Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20: "A Girl's Ego" was yet another wonderful and heart-wrenching episode. The episode centers around Ochaco and Toga. A slowdown in the midst of the war. Also, another part of the manga I was very much looking forward to, and it did not disappoint. The anime has done a fantastic job of making the story hit harder than it ever has before.

The momentum slows down for this episode, and we get to zoom in on Ochaco and Toga. Will their dance come to an end this time? Not much happened, but the animation and music—and lack of it at times— were raw and simply stunning. Their interaction just managed to get deep and give us a better understanding of Toga. Yet another victim of societal rules, prejudice, and misconception who chose to turn her back against norms. Unfortunately, just like most of the League, ended with the wrong crew. I liked how this episode did not try to excuse the horrors she has committed, but like Deku, Ochaco was there to serve as a reminder that Toga still had value and could choose to take a better path if faced with kindness.

Ochaco manages to catch up with Toga and reach her, in the midst of battle we see Froppy and Jiro. The Sad Man Parade just taking over in numbers. Throughout their interaction, Toga keeps getting more and more overwhelmed and angry in response to Ochaco's words. We finally get a better-rounded view of Toga's past. Unfortunately, her powers were a sort of taboo that influenced the way those around her and her parents treated her as it was not normal. Pretty sad since we have constantly seen the repercussions of crappy parenting throughout My Hero Academia. I mean, how many of our heroes and Villains seem to come from homes where their parents did not accept them, or society bullied them into becoming who they are, whether Good or bad? I have never been a big fan of Toga, but I feel bad now.

Toga stabs Ochaco at one point, but their interaction just becomes so heart-wrenching as Ochaco tries to figure out why Toga is who she is. Ochaco awakens a new power with her Quirk, and all the Twice's start Levitating, too. She confesses her thoughts and motivation came to a halt when she saw Toga's real smile and tears and realized Toga is also worth saving. Toga was about to stab her again and spotted herself and admitted she thought she could never smile because of how people reacted to her. She then smiled at Ochaco without repeating herself, asking if she was cute, to which Ochaco replied that she was "the cutest in the world." Did I cry again topping it up, damn right I did. It was a great episode and whole I want to see how things go, I am not ready for the season to end.

