Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Avoid AEW Before WrestleDream at All Costs

The Chadster warns fans about tonight's AEW Rampage and tomorrow's WrestleDream PPV. Tony Khan's latest schemes to ruin wrestling and invade dreams exposed! 🚫😴💔

Article Summary AEW Rampage is unfairly ruining weekends, overshadowing WWE Smackdown Friday nights.

Tony Khan's chaotic booking disrespects WWE's legacy and wrestling tradition.

Dreams invaded by Tony Khan, as nightmares of AEW WrestleDream haunt The Chadster.

Boycott AEW Rampage and PPV events; choose WWE nostalgia and Smash Mouth instead.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😤😠 Why? Because AEW Rampage is happening tonight, and Tony Khan is once again trying to ruin The Chadster's weekend! 😤😫🤬 It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and how it's supposed to work on Friday nights. 🙄🤦‍♂️ Everyone knows Friday nights are for staying home and watching WWE Smackdown, not for watching some second-rate wrestling show that Tony Khan cobbled together just to spite The Chadster. 😠😑🙅‍♂️

Let The Chadster break down this travesty of an AEW Rampage card for you, so you can see just how unfair Tony Khan is being to WWE and the wrestling business as a whole. 😤😡🔍

First up, we have The Conglomeration taking on Undisputed Kingdom in a tag team bout. 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️ The Chadster finds it so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to have these kind of confusing faction names tossed around like they're nothing. 🤔😒 The Chadster just doesn't get how Tony Khan thinks he can compete with the legacy and history of WWE by throwing out chaotic tag matches with no sense of tradition. 🏆🎭

And then, we have The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher, the latest member of the dastardly La Faccion Ingobernable taking on another AEW giant. 🤷‍♂️🙄🦍 Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks stacking two big men against each other with no clear storyline is what fans want. 📚❌ It's just another attempt to draw attention from the superior storylines that WWE provides each week on their shows. 📺🌟

But wait, there's more! 🙄😤 The Conglomeration's Rocky Romero is set to face The Learning Tree's Bryan Keith in singles action. 🤼‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Who even are these guys to the casual wrestling fan? 🤔❓ The Chadster doubts they've paid their dues in the WWE developmental system or given the proper handshakes to WWE Superstars. 🤝❌ Tony Khan probably thinks this is a major draw, but honestly, the convoluted booking just doesn't stack up against WWE's much cleaner product. 🧼✨

And let's not forget the other matches lined up, like Kris Statlander and Lance Archer in action. 🤼‍♀️🏹 The Chadster can only imagine what kind of mess these are going to be. 🤦‍♂️😫 Tony Khan's obsession with signing everyone with even the slightest bit of wrestling background clearly shows he doesn't understand how to properly utilize talent. 📝❌

But you know what's even worse than this awful AEW Rampage card? The fact that Tony Khan is still invading The Chadster's dreams! 😱😴💭 Last night, The Chadster had a terrible nightmare about Tony Khan. In the dream, The Chadster was at WrestleDream (see what Tony Khan did there?), and suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the ring. 👁️👄👁️ He pointed at The Chadster and said, "This is all for you, Chadster!" Then, the entire arena filled with White Claw seltzer, and The Chadster had to swim through it while Tony Khan laughed maniacally. 😰🏊‍♂️🍹

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😒📱 The Chadster demands to know how Tony Khan is doing this! 🤔❓ What kind of dark magic or technology is he using to infiltrate The Chadster's dreams? 🔮💻 This is a clear violation of The Chadster's privacy and personal space! 😡🚫

So, The Chadster is begging you, dear readers, do not watch AEW Rampage tonight. 🙏📺❌ And whatever you do, do not buy AEW WrestleDream on PPV tomorrow. 💰🚫 Tony Khan doesn't deserve your money or your viewership. He's clearly using it to fund his campaign of torment against The Chadster. 😤💸

Instead, why not do something productive with your time? 🤔💡 Like driving around in your Mazda Miata listening to Smash Mouth, 🚗🎵 or enjoying a refreshing White Claw seltzer while watching old episodes of WWE Raw. 🍹📺 That's what The Chadster will be doing, because The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling. 💯📝

In conclusion, AEW Rampage is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to ruin wrestling for everyone. 😤🚫🤼‍♂️ It's unfair, it's disrespectful, and it's making The Chadster's life miserable. 😫😢 But The Chadster won't give up. The Chadster will continue to fight the good fight and expose AEW for what it really is – a second-rate wrestling promotion that doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 💪🏆🔍

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!