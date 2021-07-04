Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

Bosch, the popular cop show based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels about LAPD detective Harry Bosch, had its 7th and final season on Amazon Prime, but the Amazon-owned streaming section of IMDb announced it has greenlit a sequel spinoff series. Connelly spoke exclusively to Newsweek to give some details about the spinoff series. Titus Welliver will return as Harry Bosch, now no longer in the LAPD but a private detective, Madison Lintz will also return as his daughter Maddie Bosch, and Mimi Rogers will also reprise her role as the feared attorney Honey Chandler. The new show will focus on the trio as the main cast with new supporting characters in Harry Bosch's new civilian-oriented investigative world. The spin-off series will be a direct sequel to Bosch, set after the events of Season 7, where detective Harry Bosch turns in his badge and becomes a private investigator.

While plot details about the new show are being kept under wraps, Connelly admitted he's looking forward to bringing the storyline from The Wrong Side of Goodbye onto the screen. The 2016 novel is the first story of Harry's post-LAPD career as a private investigator and of course, he stumbles onto a murder.

As Connelly told Newsweek, "I don't know whether people will say 'you're giving away too much' but hell, I wrote the books so I can talk about it. We're really concentrating on one book, it's called The Wrong Side of Goodbye, which is to me, of all the Bosch non-badge books, really is an homage to the great PI writers and novelists."

"It's very much one of my favorite books; it might be my favorite book because I finally get to the thing that inspired me to be a writer and that was the private eye novels of people like Raymond Chandler, Ross Macdonald, and Dashiell Hammett," Connelly added. "So when I wrote the book it was like with those predecessors in mind and now as we make this new tonal change from Bosch detective to Bosch PI it was a no-brainer."

All seven seasons of the Amazon Prime series were loosely adapted from the novels, which each season weaving in the plotlines of up to 3 books with original material, though it's not always Connelly's call which books are picked. The same tradition will continue for the spinoff series. "I don't actually get to choose the books, I tell them what I think would work, and people read them and come back and this one was kind of a no-brainer right away," he said.

The storyline for the novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye sees Bosch hired to locate a billionaire's heir he may have fathered 70 years previously. Connelly compared the opening to Raymond Chandler's The Big Sleep. Bosch discovers some uncomfortable connections to his own family history during his investigation since in many ways, Harry Bosch is an avatar for Los Angeles. "Of course it leads to all kinds of reverberations across the 70 years in a very present way, with present dangers and things like that."

The title of the new show is still being discussed by the show's writers and producers. Connelly has said they considered calling it Bosch again or even Bosch PI to reflect his new role but that's still to be decided.

"If you call it just Bosch or just Bosch PI, we hesitate because [while] it's a great thing to bring over the audience—it's very recognizable, Bosch PI—it does not serve the other things we're doing with Maddie Bosch and Money Chandler. We're really building up these two other characters."

All 7 seasons of Bosch are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.